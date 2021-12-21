WWE Raw Results: Are Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Back To Being 'friends'?

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of December 20 opened with MVP and Bobby Lashley talking about their win against WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in consecutive matches last week before Big E made his appearance on the show.

Lashley was quick to put MVP in a match against the WWE Champion but got attacked by Rollins and Owens from the back. Rollins and Owens beat up Big E and Lashley, before getting shelved out by the latter at the end of the segment.

What happened during the main event on WWE Monday Night RAW?

Further in the main event of the night, Big E and Bobby Lashley made their way out to the ring, followed by Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. Big E started the match by beating down Owens in the corners, while the former rolls up to the floor in order to regroup. Lashley tags himself and goes after KO to drop him at the ringside, while Big E tosses Rollins to the floor. Big E and Lashley continue dominating the other pair throughout the match, as Lashley puts down Owens with the Spear and covers for the pin to win the match.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens destroy Bobby Lashley

As the bell rings, Rollins comes running with a kick on Lashley’s head despite the referee already counting the pin. As the fans boo, Rollins continues to attack Lashley on the ringside, brutally attacking him with the steel stairs. Owens encourages Rollins to deliver the Stomp and Rollins smashes Lashley’s face on the stairs. As the boos become louder, Owens and Rollins return to the ring and shake hands, before looking suspicious of each other on turning their backs. However, the segment ends all smiles as Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens hug each other before the show goes off air.

WWE Championship match in Day 1 PPV-

The renewed friendship between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens ahead of the WWE Day 1 PPV, where they fight for Big E’s WWE Championship title, came as an effort to remove Bobby Lashley from contention. Earlier during last week’s episode, Lashley forced his way into the Day 1 WWE Championship match by defeating Rollins, Owens, and Big E in consecutive matches. The last time Owens teamed up with Rollins, he faced a betrayal and the renewed friendship comes as an attempt to dethrone Big E on January 1.

