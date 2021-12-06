WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Defends Her Title; Steel Cage Match For Big E And Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is up against WWE Champion Big E in a steel cage match in continuation of their feud which saw Big E getting defeated by Owens. Although the steel cage clash won't be a title fight, it is being considered a crucial match in the context of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens’ contention for Big E’s WWE title. Going ahead on Friday’s episode, Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship title against Liv Morgan. Having led a team of five to a victory over the Raw women's team led by Lynch.

The night will also feature The Miz and Maryse who will return with their show within the Monday Night show, Miz TV. Miz TV will feature WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who made his first appearance on Raw last week ever since his brutal Hell in a Cell Match during the WWE Crown Jewel. Edge was interrupted by The Miz last week during his in-ring promo, and they expected to lock horns soon.

What happened on last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

WWE’s Monday Night RAW episode of November 29, opened with Seth Rollins defeating Finn Balor by a pinfall in the first match of the night. He then revealed that he would challenge Big E for how WWE championship title at WWE Day One pay-per-view, followed by a backstage interaction with Kevin Owens, where Owens revealed he would also challenge Big E title if he defeats Big E later in the night. In the last segment of the show, The feud between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E continued as Owens defeated Big E by disqualification after getting attacked by Seth Rollins. As Owens celebrated his inclusion in the Day One WWE Championship title contention, Rollins was shocked by the development after hitting KO.

Image: wwe.com