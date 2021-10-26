WWE Raw Results: Big E Gets New Contender For WWE Championship

The WWE Monday Night Raw on October 25, started with WWE champion Big E opening the show with an in-ring promo, where he pointed out that he needs a new challenger for the WWE championship title. Following the promo, Seth Rollins appeared in the ring, as Big E said that Rollins’ loss to the Edge during the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 has sent Rollins back of the line. However, Rollins further pushed for a title shot before Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens entered the ring to challenge their contentions for a title shot.

Following the altercation between the potential title challengers, Sonya Deville announced that the four WWE stars would lock horns in a four-way ladder match, after which the No. 1 contender would be given a shot at the WWE championship title against Big E. At the end of the chaotic ladder match, Rollins emerged victorious by climbing onto the ladder in the centre of the ring and grabbing the contract to secure his shot at Big E’s WWE championship. Rollins displayed immense grit by participating in the Hell in a Cell match during the Crown Jewel and then in the ladder match on Monday Night Raw.

WWE Monday Night Raw full results

Apart from the WWE championship challenger match, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy by a pinfall and earned a shot at the WWE tag team title later in the night. After the royal coronation of Zelina Vega for the Queen’s crown, she defeated Doudrop by a pinfall. After exchanging her WWE SmackDown women’s title with Charlotte Flair for Flair’s WWE Raw women’s title during the Friday Night SmackDown, Becky Lynch was interrupted during a promo by Bianca Belair. Belair demanded a shot at the championship, which was discarded by Lynch. The two stars were then involved in a brawl that was dominated by Belair. Lynch finally, accepted Belair’s challenge but made it clear that the championship fight will take place some other night. Later in the night, it was confirmed that the title match would take place next week.

Going ahead in the Monday Night Raw on October 25, Damian Priest won against T-Bar after the latter threw a chair at Priest. Carmella then defeated Liv Morgan by a pinfall, before Keith “Bearcat” defeated Cedric Alexander by a pinfall. Going ahead in the night, Dominik Mysterio was defeated by Austin Theory by a pinfall, before the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship battle took place between Riddle and Randy Orton against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. During the match, Riddle and Randy Orton won the clash by a pinfall.

