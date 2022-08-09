Last Updated:

WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley Retains The US Title, AJ Styles Prevails Over The Miz

Know the full results of WWE Monday Night Raw episode of August 8, which featured Bobby Lashley defending the

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of August 8 opened with Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY challenging Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka to a match at WWE Clash at the Castle. While Belair, Bliss and Asuka agreed to the match, the segment ended with the six women starting a brawl. The episode notably featured Bobby Lashley defending his United States Championship title against Ciampa, while The Miz went down against AJ Styles in a no disqualification match. 

Bobby Lashley retains the WWE United States title

During the US Title championship match, while Lashley and Ciampa fought, the Miz's interference led to AJ Styles taking him out. However, Lashley ended up winning the match via submission with a Hurt Lock. In the final segment of Raw, Styles earned a victory over Miz, after beating down Ciampa, who tried to interfere. While Styles secured the win with a Styles Cash, the camera showed former WWE star Dexter Lumis getting arrested by the security in the crowd.

It is pertinent to mention that Ciampa had qualified for the US Title championship match against Lashley after picking up a win against Styles last week. Lashley had successfully defended his title against Theory at the WWE SummerSlam 2022. Styles and Miz have been involved in a long-running feud, while Ciampa has taken the side of Miz.

What else happened on Monday Night Raw?

Meanwhile, alongside the aforementioned matches, Monday Night Raw on August 8 also featured Seth Rollins defeating Angelo Dawkins, while Kevin Owens’ powerbomb on Ezekiel led to the latter being carried away on a stretcher. Going ahead, Damian Priest challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge for a match at Toronto as his Judgement Day teammate Finn Balor picked a victory over Rey Mysterio. The episode also marked Omos’ win against two enhancement talents Andrea Guercio & Spencer Slade in a handicap match.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Full results, August 8

  • Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair agreed to a six-woman match at  WWE Clash at the Castle against Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai
  • Seth Rollins defeated  Angelo Dawkins
  • Kevin Owens decimated Ezekiel onto the ring apron
  • Damian Priest challenged Edge for a match in Toronto
  • Finn Balor defeated  Rey Mysterio
  • Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai defeated  Tamina & Dana Brooke
  • United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) defeated  Ciampa
  • Omos defeated  Andrea Guercio & Spencer Slade in a handicap match
  • Dolph Ziggler defeated  Chad Gable
  • AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a no-disqualification match

