WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Has The Last Laugh; India's Veer Mahaan Reigns Supreme

The WWE Monday Night Raw of August 15, featured many exciting clashes between superstars including the likes of Indian wrestler Veer Mahaan, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Theory among others. The show opened with The Judgement Day launching an attack on veteran superstar Rey Mysterio. While Theory took down Dolph Ziggler, McIntyre made an appearance on Raw ahead of his WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at the WWE Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre gets attacked by The Usos

McIntyre was confronted by Kevin Owens before both wrestlers decided to clash in a match. As the match got underway, McIntyre was attacked by The Usos. As the wrestler fought of the brothers, Owens landed a stunner. After another interruption by the Usos, McIntyre got over them again, having already won the match by disqualification.

Indian wrestler Veer Mahan takes down Beauz Keller; Bobby Lashley defends US Title

Going ahead in the show, Indian wrestler Veer Mahaan yet again displayed his dominance in the ring after defeating Beauz Keller through his signature move, the Cervical Clutch.

The August 15 Raw episode also featured the United States Championship match between reigning champion Lashley, and AJ Styles. Lashley retained his title for the second consecutive week and attacked Miz and Ciampa at the ringside.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka advance into semi-final of women's tag team title tournament

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss & Asuka advanced into the semi-final of the women's tag team title tournament on Monday Night RAW. At the same time, the show also featured Edge getting a challenge by Damian Priest, while Riddle made a return from injury and attacked Seth Rollins. Having said that, here's the full results of WWE Monday Night Raw on August 15.

WWE Monday Night RAW, August 15: Full Results