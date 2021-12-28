WWE Raw Results: Edge Gives Blood Bath To Miz, Street Profits Win And Orton Beats Otis

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Edge getting revenge on The Miz and Maryse as the couple took part in took part in a "romantic" vow renewal ceremony officiated by Eric Bischof. There was a title match in place with Dolph Ziggler taking on Damien Priest for the United States Championship, while Dominick Mysterio and Rey Mysterio battled the Street Profits in the finals of the RK Broment tournament. Let's take a look at the results of the WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Results

Randy Orton beats Otis, Matt Riddle beats Chad Gable

The show started with ALpha Academy stars Chad Gable and Otis taking on RAW tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. The first match saw Matt Riddle taking on Chad Gable and the one-half o the tag team champion wasted no time in pinning Gable after landing a moonsault. The Otis vs Randy Orton match witnessed Otis dogging three RKO's before Randy Orton managed to hit the fourth one after dodging a splash from Otis.

Dana Brooke and Reggie beat R-Truth and Tamina

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie faced R Truth and Tamina in the mixed tag team match. It was Brooke and Reggie who the mix tag team match after Reggie scored a wheelbarrow victory roll on Truth.

The Street Profits beat Rey and Dominick Mysterio

The STreets Profits will challenge Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for their Tag Team Title son DAY 1 after beating the father-son duo of Rey and Dominick Mysterio. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford won the RK-Bro tournament after delivering a blockbuster on Dominick Mysterio.

AJ Styles beats Apollo Crews

Crews replaced Azzez in the fight against AJ Styles however it was the phenomenal one who came out on the top after flooring his opponent with the Styles Clash. Azeer did try and attack on Styles only to see him retreat from the ring. The former WWE Champion however finished the segment by laying Azeez down with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Kevin Owens beats Cedric Alexander

Kevin Owens floored Cedric Alexander with a stunner before doing the same with Shelton Benjamin.

Damien Priest gets disqualified against Dolph Ziggler

Damien Priest had put his United States Championship title on the line against Dolph Ziggler. Both wrestlers put in good work with a series of power move exchanged between both of them. Priest ended up getting himself disqualified when he refused to stop beating down Ziggler in the corner. He kept attacking Ziggler after the match was over and hit his finisher on the floor to end the segment.

Edge spoils Miz and Maryse Renew Their Vows

The WWE Raw episode ended with Miz and Maryse Renewing Their Vows with Eric Bishoff overseeing the ceremony. The match was a chance for MIZ to give a promo about his match with Edge. After Maryse gave her vows, The Miz delivered his in French. before screwing up the things and giving the speech in English. The end of the show happened with Edge coming out to make fun of the couple by raining blood from the ceiling on them to ruin their ceremony.

Image: WWE/ Instagram