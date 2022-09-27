WWE Raw Results: Edge Rips Apart Judgement Day, Challenges Balor For Extreme Rules Clash

The September 26 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW opened with Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky match. Belair appeared with Alexa Bliss and Asuka for a promo and spoke about her Raw women's championship match against Bayley. Going ahead in the segment, Bayley appeared and challenged Belair to make the championship bout at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view (PPV), a ladder match. Meanwhile, the segment ended with Belair defeating Iyo Sky, before taking out both Bayley and Dakota Kai.

In the next segment, Rey Mysterio locked horns with Seth Rollins, while Dominik Mysterio also appeared with a chair in his hands. The Jr. Mysterio was seen kneeling down in front of his father, which distracted the former. This led to Rhea Ripley attacking him from behind before Rollins rolled him into the ring and picked up a submission win.

What else happened on WWE Monday Night RAW?

While the show featured many interesting battles featuring Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens, and the Alpha Academy, it also marked the return of Candice LeRae. The Miz was attacked by his stalker Dexter Lumis before Nikki ASH and LeRae clashed. Meanwhile, AJ Styles ended up losing to Sami Zayn after Sikoa attacked Styles behind the referee’s back.

Styles was attacked by Judgement Day after the match before Riddle made his entrance for the main event of WWE Raw. While Riddle looked strong against Priest, he went ahead to score the win with a surprise inside cradle. However, Judgement Day launched a brutal attack on Riddle after the main event, as the WWE universe witnessed another surprise in the show.

Edge returns to WWE Monday Night RAW

Hall of Famer Edge came running out to the ring and took out both Priest and Finn Balor with spears. While Rhea Ripley pulled Dominik out of the rind, the segment ended with the Rater-R Superstar challenging Balor for an ‘I Quit’ match at Extreme Rules 2022. The upcoming PPV is scheduled to be held on October 8 and features many other exciting matchups.

WWE Monday Night RAW, September 26 episode: Full Results