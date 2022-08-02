Last Updated:

WWE Raw Results: Edge Vows To End The Judgement Day, Ciampa Earns A Shot At US Title

Know the full results WWE RAW episode of August 1, 2022, headlined by The Edge, Ciampa, Becky Lynch, and The Usos retaining their titles against The Mysterios.

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of August 1, 2022 opened with Becky Lynch’s in-ring promo, where her arm was seen in a sling after she suffered a separated shoulder during the Raw women’s championship match against champion Bianca Belair at the WWE SummerSlam 2022. As Lynch exited the ring, she showed respect to Belair and was soon attacked viciously by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai backstage. Later in the night, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota revealed that they attacked Lynch to send a notice to the women's division.

Ciampa gets over AJ Styles to earn a shot at the US Title

In the next segment of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles defeated Mustafa Ali and The Miz to win the first of the two triple threat matches. Ciampa got over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler in the second match, as AJ Styles and Ciampa clashed later in the night. Ciampa went to earn victory over Styles with the Fairy Tale Ending and secured a shot at Bobby Lashley’s United State Championship on the new week’s episode of Raw. 

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins won against Montez Ford after The Street Profits interrupted his promo. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge was seen next in a promo, where he vowed to end The Judgement Day. This followed Bianca Belair’s match against Iyo Sky, which ended in a no contest after Bayley and Kai began to brawl with Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge causes a huge mistake

In the main event of the show, The Usos defeated The Mysterios in the undisputed WWE tag team championship titles and retained the titles. After the match, The Judgement Day launched an unwarned attack on Rey and Dominik Mysterio, before Edge’s music hit. Edge ran into the ring and attacked Finn Balor and Damian Priest. As Edge looked to hit Balor with a spear, Rhea Ripley shoved Dominik into the way, and the Hall of Famer ended up hitting the Jr. Mysterio.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Full Results

  • AJ Styles defeated Mustafa Ali and The Miz
  • Seth Rollins defeated Montez Ford 
  • Ciampa defeated Chad Gable & Dolph Ziggler 
  • Edge vowed to end The Judgement
  • Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a no contest 
  • Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky ended in a no contest
  • Ciampa defeated AJ Styles via pinfall
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) def. The Mysterios

