WWE Raw Results: Goldberg Puts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley On Notice Ahead Of Summerslam

With just over a week left for WWE Summerslam, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) had a lot of excitement in store for its fans and viewers on the August 16 edition of Monday Night Raw. While the build-up to Summerslam is all about the highly-anticipated match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg for the WWE Championship, the focus was also on one of the company's oldest performers, Randy Orton.

WWE Raw Results for August 16, 2021

So without further ado, let's take a look at what happened on the latest episode of Raw which was the red brand's final episode before WWE Summerslam.

AJ Styles defeats Matt Riddle

AJ Styles would be teaming up with the big man Omos at WWE Summerslam where they defend their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. However, five days before their pay-per-view match, AJ Styles faced Orton's tag-team partner Matt Riddle in a Singles match with the 'Apex Predator' in his corner.

It was a roller-coaster ride as both the competitors kept each other at bay before AJ Styles came out on top by executing his finisher 'Styles Clash'.

Rhea Ripley scores a pinfall win over Nikki ASH

Nikki ASH, who is set to defend her WWE Raw Women's Championship at Summerslam in a Triple Threat match featuring Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, faced Ripley in a one-on-one non-title match with their opponent Charlotte Flair catching the action from ringside. Ripley picked up the win via pinfall after striking the champion with the big boot before executing the Pumphandle Powerbomb.

After the match, ASH snapped and attacked Charlotte Flair on commentary before throwing her inside the ring where Ripley knocked her out with a lariat! The duo then teamed up and landed kicks on flair and then dumped her to the floor.

Nonetheless, it was Charlotte who had the last laugh when she defeated both of them in a tag-team match with Nia Jax in her corner. Flair executed the 'Natural Selection' on Ripley and rolled her for a three-count.

The Miz features on John Morrison's new talk show

The Miz featured on 'Moist TV' which is a new talk show hosted by his former tag-team partner John Morrison. While the talk show was in progress, an uninvited guest in the form of Damian Priest showed up and he tried to humiliate The Miz and that is when Morrison proposed a one-on-one match featuring him and Damian.

The match took place with Damian Priest coming out on top with Sheamus' finishing move 'Brogue Kick' as he sent a message to the former world champion himself ahead of their Singles match at Summerslam.

Randy Orton defeats Omos by disqualification

Randy Orton's tag-team partner Matt Riddle has defeated AJ Styles earlier and Orton had to settle scores by getting the better of a formidable opponent in the form of Omos during their one-on-one match. It was indeed a herculean task for the 'Apex Predator' to keep the big man down but the Nigerian wrestler who stands at 7 feet and three inches tall was too good for him. Orton even failed to execute his finisher 'RKO' on a few occasions and was thrown out of the ring by Omos on one occasion while he tried to RKO the giant.

Meanwhile, Omos, who seemed to be in complete control, was disqualified by the referee when AJ Styles hit him with a cheap shot outside the ring. Post the match-up, the duo attacked Orton before Matt Riddle saved the day. Both Randy Orton and Riddle exchanged handshakes and then hugged each other.

Goldberg puts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on notice

Bill Goldberg introduced his son Gage Goldberg to the crowd after which he revealed the reason behind him coming out of retirement to his son. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who is Goldberg's Summerslam opponent, made his presence felt and warned him that he has given the WCW legend enough chances to back down gracefully and since he did not oblige, he would have to play by the house rules.

Lashley then threatened to put an end to the legendary career of Bill Goldberg at Summerslam and when the latter downplayed it, the reigning WWE champ tried to get into a physical confrontation only to be floored by a sphere from Goldberg. The show ended with the former WWE Universal Champion warning Bobby Lashley to never touch his son as the WWE Champion was left fuming in the ring.