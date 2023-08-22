WWE RAW Results: Major Superstar Makes A Blockbuster Return To Wreak Havoc On Judgment Day

As WWE Raw always promises intriguing proceedings of storylines and mind-blowing action, the August 21, 2023 edition was no different. Seth Rollins, Judgment Day, GUNTHER, and Rhea Ripley were the major attractions of the weekly show this time. Aside from that, a huge announcement has been made regarding the one and only John Cena.

3 things you need to know

Tonight's WWE Raw featured the return of Kevin Owens

The Intercontinental Championship was on the line

In the main event, the Undisputed Tag Team champions faced the Judgment Day

Major highlights from Montreal, Quebec, Canada

As tonight's Monday Night Raw was in Canada, thus, the hometown hero Sami Zayn kicked off the night. He received a rousing welcome from the WWE Universe and, after living his moment, got interrupted by the members of Judgment Day. The faction wanted to showcase its dominance by making Zayn a victim, but a returning Kevin Owens saved his partner. Owens came back after a month-long absence and straightaway took hold of Dominik. The tag team champs cleared the ring, setting up the main event of the night, a tag team match between the teams. Besides the opening segment, another big highlight of the night was the match between GUNTHER and Chad Gable for the Intercontinental title. Additionally, it was announced that John Cena will make his return to SmackDown next month and will be travelling to India for WWE's Superstar Spectacle.

WWE Raw Results

The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre: Following a victory last week, Riddle and McIntyre once again joined forces. However, this time, it was not the Viking raiders that were in front of them, rather, it was the old tag team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The New Day won as the Raiders' interference did not let McIntyre enter the squared circle.

Gunther vs. Chad Gable: The second fight of the night was between GUNTHER and Chad Gable. With days remaining before he becomes the longest reigning Inter Continental champion, there are some speculations about GUNTHER losing the title before the much-awaited day. Chad Gable has emerged as a premier challenger. and their match did not disappoint. As for the winner of the match, Gable won but via count-out, which kept the title with the leader of the Imperium.

Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae: Rhea Ripley got the better of Candice LeRae in a match that might not have breached past the 5-minute mark. Ripley won via submission from a bizarre looking-manoeuvre.

The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa: Tozawa secured a roll-up victory over The Miz following a distraction from LA Knight. The feud between The Miz and Knight continues as after the match Knight entered the ring and attacked the A-lister.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance: This was a pretty brief fight and ended with Niven pinning Chance after a splash. Though it was not a squash match, it made Niven and Green look like a formidable duo.

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Judgment Day: Cody Rhodes joined forces with the Tag Team Champions against Judgment Day. The returning Kevin Owens provided the finish. He delivered a stunner on Dominik, who took the pin afterwards. Thus, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens prevailed over Judgment Day.