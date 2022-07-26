WWE Raw Results: Reigns Returns Ahead Of Lesnar Showdown, Mysterio Completes 20 Years

WWE Monday Night RAW opened with The Bloodline’s in-ring promo, where Reigns demanded to be acknowledged before Paul Heyman took over the microphone. Heyman cut a promo about the showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, i.e. Last Man Standing match at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 on Saturday. This was followed by an interruption from Theory, who mentioned that he plans to cash in his Monday In The Bank contract against the winner of the Reigns vs Lesnar clash.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre defeat Sheamus and Theory on WWE RAW

Theory then attempted an attack on one of the Usos, while they were leaving the ring, but Reigns held off Uso and proceeded to leave. Going ahead in the show, the first match of the night witnessed Theory clashing against Drew McIntyre. While McIntyre took early control of the fight and prepared to hit his finisher, Sheamus and Ridge Holland attacked him, looking to cause a disqualification.

Rey Mysterio's 20-year WWE anniversary

However, Bobby Lashley made the save by making an appearance and turning the encounter into a Tag match with Lashley as McIntyre teamed up against Sheamus and Theory. The match ended with Lashley making Theory tap and thereby picking up a win. Meanwhile, the July 25 episode of RAW also marked the 20-year WWE anniversary of veteran superstar Rey Mysterio.

"Thank you for accepting me. For rolling with the Mysterios. And for 20 of the dopest, most awesome years." - @reymysterio#WWERaw #MonthofMysterio pic.twitter.com/M5YrqI20Gu — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022

In the next segment of the night, Rey and Dominik Mysterio clashed against Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Tag team match. After an intense battle with blows from both side, Mysterio emerged victorious while Rey continued to establish his authority as one of the best wrestlers around. The show also featured Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair briefly brawling ahead of the Raw women’s championship match at Summer Slam, while Logan Paul was attacked by The Miz and Ciampa during his in-show show ‘Impaulsive TV’.

The Bloodline defeat The Street Profits and Riddle in the main event of WWE RAW

In the main event of the show, The Bloodline faced The Street Profits and Riddle. While Roman Reigns hit a spear to win the match, Seth Rollins made his way out to the ring and attacked Riddle. The segment concluded with Rollins hitting Riddle with a stomp on the floor, followed by one on the steel steps. It is pertinent to mention that this was the last episode of RAW, ahead of the SummerSlam PPV.

WWE Monday Night Raw: Full Results

Drew McIntyre def. Theory via disqualification

Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley def. Theory & Sheamus via submission

The Mysterios def. The Judgement Day via pinfall

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair face off

Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop via pinfall

The Miz & Ciampa attacked Logan Paul

Chad Gable & AJ Styles def. Alpha Academy via pinfall

Main event- The Bloodline def. The Street Profits & Riddle via pinfall

