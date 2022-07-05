WWE Raw Results: Theory Likens Himself To Michael Jordan, AJ Styles Emerges Triumphant

Quick links:
The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of July 4, opened with the newly crowned United States champion Bobby Lashley speaking about his title win at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event. He was soon interrupted by Theory, the new Mr. Money In the Bank, who was booed by the fans. Theory revealed the management has booked him a rematch for the US championship title against Lashley at the WWE SummerSlam PPV, later this month.
The segment continued with Theory comparing himself to legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, before unleashing an unwarned attack on the champion with his MITB briefcase. The segment concluded with Lashley fighting back and hitting a big slam before Theory went back. Going ahead in the show, the stable of Finn Balor and Damian Priest, known as The Judgement Day, locked horns against The Mysterios, i.e. Rey and Dominik.
The entertaining tag team match had an interesting conclusion, as it ended with the famous Eddie Guerrero chair trick. While Balor looked to hit Rey with a chair with Priest distracting the referee, Rey was dropped to the match as he acted like he was hit. The match ended in a disqualification, resulting in a win for the Mysterios, after the referee turned back and saw the wrestler.
Meanwhile, the long-running feud between veteran superstars The Miz and AJ Styles continued on July 4’s Raw episode. In the match between both superstars, Styles picked up a clean win with the Phenomenal Forearm over the Miz. However, Styles was then attacked from behind by Ciampa, before The Miz finished him with the Skull Crushing Finale.
Meanwhile, the newly crowned WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan and the Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair teamed up in the next segment, for a tag team match against Carmella and Natalya. It is pertinent to mention that, Morgan will now appear on Friday Night SmackDown, following the title win. She won the MITB women’s ladder match on Saturday night and cashed in the Money In the Bank contract the same day against Ronda Rousey.
The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) vs. Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)
Winner: The Mysterios
The Miz vs. AJ Styles
Winner: AJ Styles
Carmella and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair
Winners: Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair
Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins
Winner: Seth Rollins
Bobby Lashley and Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy
Winners: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits
Gunther vs. R-Truth
Winner: Gunther
Main event- Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
Winner: Becky Lynch