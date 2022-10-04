WWE Raw Results: UFC Legend Interrupts Riddle-Rollins Promo, Judgement Day Reigns Supreme

The October 3 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW marked the final red brand show for the promotion, ahead of the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 PPV, scheduled to be held later this week. As WWE continued the build-up for the premium live event, the episode featured many interesting moments. While the show featured the Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair and Bayley making their ladder match at Extreme Rules official, Judgement Day earned yet another win over Rey Mysterio.

The show opened with Judgement Day making their entrance, with Finn Balor speaking about the “I Quit” match against Edge at the live event, before an interruption by Styles. In the first match of the episode, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Styles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The match lasted for over 11 minutes and finished after Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley distracted Styles and Rey.

After the match, Styles was seen yelling at Rey, before Judgement Day launched an unwarned attack on him. Going ahead in the show, United States champion Bobby Lashley accepted a match against Mustafa Ali. While Lashley won the match by submission, he was attacked by Rollins from behind.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier appears on RAW in a video segment

Rollins then gave an in-ring promo, where he presented a video highlighting his fight pit clash against Riddle at Extreme Rules. Riddle then makes his way out to the ring and claims he will thrash Rollins on Saturday. While Rollins dragged Riddle’s family into the war of words, he also claimed that special referee Daniel Cormier will have his back.

It is pertinent to mention that WWE earlier announced UFC legend Cormier as the special guest referee for the high-octane match. As both superstars continue the battle, Cormier made his appearance with a video, where he said Riddle is a former UFC Fighter. Cormier added that he lives in the cage, before ending the video by saying that he will see them on Saturday.

A big night at RAW for Damage CTRL

The show also featured Candice LaRae getting defeated by Dakota Kai, following an interruption by Bayley. Later in the night, Alexa Bliss suffered a loss at the hands of Iyo Sky. Meanwhile, there were many other interesting matchups in the red brand show.

WWE Monday Night RAW, October 3 episode: Full Results