WWE Raw Results: Veer Mahaan Gets Better Of Mysterio, Injured Cody Rhodes Blindsided

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw witnessed Seth “Freakin” Rollins launching a brutal attack, springing from behind on an already injured Cody Rhodes. The Judgement Day members Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest stunned everyone by turning their back on the leader after the entrance of a new member in the faction. The latest episode of WWE Raw also saw a new contender being decided for The Raw Women's Championship following the completion of the fatal four-way match. Let's take a look at the WWE Raw results:

WWE Raw Results

Seth Rollins attacks Cody Rhodes

The Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes feud ended with Rhodes emerging victorious inside a steel cage during Hell in a Cell event on Monday. The American Nightmare addressed the crowd despite carrying an injury to his left-handed opponent. Rhodes not only admired Rollins but also decided to end the feud then and there. Rollins, in an address to Rhodes, later offered his respects to Rollins, who battled past his injuries to put up a spirited fight. However, as Rhodes made his way to the backstage, Rollins further aggravated his injury by attacking from behind using a sledgehammer.

Riddle hits The Miz with RKO despite Ciampa attack

The Miz and Maryse celebrated their new season of 'Miz and Mrs' on the 'Miz TV'. However, Matt Riddle spoiled the party as he entered the ring before being introduced as a special guest. Riddle asked Miz for an impromptu match only to be denied further. Following Ciampa's surprise attack, The Miz decided to go ahead with the match and tried to use Maryse's purse as a weapon. However, Riddle hit the RKO to pick up the win.

The Street Profits drubs The Usos by Count-Out

The Street Profits required to win against The Usos to get one step closer to the WWE Tag team titles. In this hard-fought battle, it was the Street Profits who took control of the match at the start before The Usos decided to take matter in their own hands. After both teams forged chances for pinfall, it was The Street Profits who conquered the match via count-out. Jey Uso missed a kick on Montez Ford and was pushed outside the barricade.

Veer Mahaan defeats Dominik Mysterio by Disqualification

Dominik Mysterio put up a fantastic fight against the mighty Veer Mahaan in a fierce encounter. However, in the end, it was Mahaan who came out victorious even as Rey Mysterio had it enough and attacked the Indian as he was about to use his clutch on son Dominik.

Judgement Day welcomes Finn Balor

In a shocking turn of events, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley turned their back on Edge following the entrance of Finn Balor. After Edge introduced Balor as their latest member, Priest shocked everyone by dropping Edge on the bat. Ripley, Balor and Priest then assaulted Edge, with Balor even hitting his signature move. Priest continued the assault sending Edge crashing through the announce table with a Razor’s Edge. The segment ended with Priest taking a final blow at Edge with a con-chair-to.

Ripley defeats Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Doudrop Fatal 4-Way Match

Rhea Ripley will now have her shot at RAW Women's Championship after winning the fatal four-way match. Ripley hit Riptide on Doudrop and reigned supreme over Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan to be in contention for challenging Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank.

Other Results

Ezekiel defeats Otis

Omos defeats Cedric Alexander

Bobby Lashley kicks Austin Theory out of the ring after being denied a United States Title Match