WWE Raw Results: Who Won The WWE Raw Title Match Between Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair

The WWE Raw women's championship match took place between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on November 1. Know the full results of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE

WWE’s Monday Night Raw episode on November 1 kicked off with the current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Bianca Belair. The much-anticipated title clash began with Lynch hitting a Manhandle slam before Belair got her foot on the bottom rope. The WWE stars then took the fight to the floor as Belair threw Belair onto the announce table. As Belair attempted a Kiss of Death, the defending champion grabbed the ropes, removed the top turnbuckle pad before shoving Belair into the exposed turnbuckle. She then rolled up Belair for the three counts, and successfully defended her title by winning the bout. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw?

Apart from the Lynch vs Belair clash, the current WWE champion Big E interrupted a promo by Seth Rollins and offered him a chance to fight against him in the title bout. However, Rollins refused the clash citing that the rules for the title-challenging bout will be dictated by him. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens made his way to the ring and challenged Big E for a fight for the first time in their careers, which set up the non-title match as the main event of the episode. Rollins later announced that if Owens worked over Big E, he would first be in line for a chance at the title. As the hard-hitting match between Big E and Kevin Owens went ahead, Seth Rollins left commentary after the match and hit Big E with a cheap shot. However, Owens was then hit by a crucifix from Big E, as the WWE champion earned the victory. The segment ended with Big E hitting Owens with a Big Ending, while Owens was apologizing to him. 

Going ahead in the show, Austin Theory defeated Rey Mysterio via disqualification after Theory was slapped by Dominic Mysterio. Theory won the fight after the referee called off the match. Carmella and Zelana Vaga then defeated Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley after Nikki A.S.H was pinned down by Vega. Finn Balor was then locking horns with Chad Gable, as Balor earned the victory by defeating gable by a pinfall. The show ended with Dirt Dawgx defeating The Street Profits and Damian Priest emerging victorious over T-Bar by a pinfall.

