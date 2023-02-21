WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights, Surprises And More From February 20 Show

The February 20 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW marked the first red band show for the promotion after a successful Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV. The episode also marked the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 39, one of the biggest premium live events by WWE. The show kicked off with a video package showcasing the main event of Elimination Chamber, while Sami Zayn kicked off the night.

Zayn thanked everyone for their support during his undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns, before calling out Kevin Owens. The latter offered Zayn to team up with him to take down the Bloodline, but Zayn hesitated. While KO walks away after the promo, Zayn gets attacked by Baron Corbin, before an official match begins. Zayn dominated Corbin throughout the match to secure a win by pinfall.

What else happened on WWE Monday Night RAW?

In the next segment, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio talk about Rhea’s loss to Beth Phoenix at Elimination Chamber. Rhea said she is now focused on fighting for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Going ahead in the show, Mustafa Ali defeated Dolph Ziggler by a pinfall.

The Miz then appeared in an off-stage segment with Marese also making an appearance, before speaking about his opponent for the night, Seth Rollins. Going ahead, Cody Rhodes made his way out to the ring and received a message from Paul Heyman. Rhodes emerged as the winner of the 30-man Royal Rumble match 2023 and is preparing to face Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship titles at WrestleMania 39.

Seth Rollins gets over The Miz

In the next match, Asuka defeated Nikki Cross by submission in a segment that also featured Bianca Belair. Asuka defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Carmella in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She received a shot at Bianca Belair’s Raw women’s championship title at WrestleMania 39. Seth Rollins was the next superstar to appear as he defeated The Miz by stoppage.

Austin Theory defeats WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The Damage CTRL then appeared on the ring for Bayley’s talk show, as Becky Lynch revealed a surprise in form of Hall of Famer Lita. Damage CTRL then accepted a title challenge between the reigning Women’s Tag Team champions and the Becky-Lita duo, which will take place next Monday. Up next, Bronson Reed def. Chad Gable via pinfall, before Austin Theory defeated Edge in the main event to retain the WWE United States Championship. Edge was attacked by Finn Balor after the match.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Winners, Losers and Grades