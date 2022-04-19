WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Highlights From April 18

With WrestleMania Backlash fast approaching, the latest episode of WWE RAW witnessed a lot of action. Veer Maham once again continued his path of destruction, while a new United States Champion was crowned. There was a Double Commitment Ceremony between Dana Brooke & Reggie and Tamina & Akira Tozawa that was officiated by R-Truth. Let's take a look at the WWE Raw highlights from the latest episode.

WWE RAW Results

Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Sasha Banks and Naomi defeat Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Sasha Banks and Naomi continue their reign as the WWE Women's tag team champions, beating the team of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in the latest episode of RAW. Despite the early aggression shown by Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, it was tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi who worked to perfection to pin down Ripley, leading to the win. After the match, Ripley and Morgan both had arguments with Ripley delivering Riptide on Morgan before making an exit.

The Street Profits defeat RAW tag team champions RK-Bro

With the tag team titles on the line at Wrestlemania Backlash, the pair of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle took on the Street Profits in a tag team match. Riddle shocked everyone with a jaw-dropping suplex of Montez Ford off the top rope. As the match continued, The Usos music hit and RK-Bro turned their attention toward the ramp. Ford & Angelo Dawkins were quick to take the opportunity count and beat the Tag team champions.

United States Championship: Austin Theory beat Finn Balor

Austin Theory finally laid his hands on the gold for the first tie by winning the United States Championship. Theory had to overcome Finn Balor to lift the title. The Prince (Balor) hit a missile dropkick right to the jaw of the challenger (Theory) but could not convert on his Coup de Grace attempt. Theory delivered a crushing Town Down move to win the championship.

Ezekiel defeat Chad Gable via disqualification

Ezekiel, after passing his lie detector test, fought his first-ever match in RAW against Chad Gable. Ezekiel managed to stop an aerial assault by Gable by getting his foot up just in time. Just when it looked like Ezekiel will walk away with the win, Gable's partner Otis came to the ring and leveled Ezekiel and brought an end to the match by disqualification.

Veer Mahaan continues his destruction

After destroying Dominic Mysterio in back-to-back episodes of RAW, Veer Mahan was pitted against a local competitor from Buffalo. After beating his opponent with his signature move, Veer Mahan continued to twist at the body of his opponent to show the carnage.

Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens by count-out

After losing to Coady Rhodes at Wrestlemania, Seth' Freakin' Rollins tried to excuse his WrestleMania performance. The former WWE Champion came up with the brilliant idea of choosing an opponent for American Nightmare (Coady Rhodes) and he surprisingly picked Kevin Owens as his opponent.

The match witnessed Rhodes clotheslining Owens inside out, but a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from Owens nearly handed him a victory. After Rhodes dropped Owens on the outside apron, Rollins began to give out orders to Owens, but KO took a count-out loss with him. While Rhodes appeared unsatisfied with the result, Rollins took the opportunity to get back into the ring and hit one more cheap shot on his WrestleMania Backlash opponent.

24/7 Title mayhem

The latest RAW witnessed the Double Commitment Ceremony of Dana Brooke and Reggie and Tamina and Akira Tozawa which was officiated by R Truth. As the ceremony ended Reggie captured the 24/7 Title only for Tamina to take it back. Tozawa got his hands on the title before Dana Brooke reclaimed it and took a lift from R-Truth straight to her 24/7 honeymoon.