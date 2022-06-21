WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades And Match Highlights From June 21 Show

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode on June 21, 2022, opened with the Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair’s in-ring promo, where she announced that she needs a new title challenger for the Money in the Bank PPV, as Rhea Ripley is yet to clear medical tests. The champion then announced a fatal five-way match between Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch to determine her next challenger. Carmella emerged as the next challenger after she hit Morgan with a superkick.

Vince McMahon hypes John Cena's return on WWE Raw

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon made his appearance on Raw in the ver next segment and talked about the show being the longest-running episodic TV show for 30 years. McMahon then spoke about the 16-time world champion John Cena, who is completing 20 years with the company on June 27. McMahon said Cena would return to WWE in the next episode. The WWE boss is currently under investigation by the board for allegations of misconduct involving hush money paid to a female employee.

Omos qualifies for the Money in the Bank Ladder match after defeating Riddle

Going ahead in the show, Riddle faced Omos in the qualifying match for the Money in the Bank Ladder match, after failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns on Friday night SmackDown. With malicious manager MVP by his side, Omos looked unharmed against Riddle as the original Bro proved to be a no match. While Omos picked up the win, Seth Rollins made his way out to the ring and hit Riddle when he was down.

Bobby Lashley earns a title shot against US Champion Theory

The United State Champion Theory’s Pose-Down was crashed by Bobby Lasley in the next segment of WWE Raw. He demanded a title shot from Theory, as he was then asked to earn it by defeating three superstars. Lashley defeated Chad Gable in the first Gauntlet match, before defeating Otis and Theory in the next two. He will now face Theory for the US championship title at the WWE Money in the Bank.

What else happened on Monday Night Raw?

Angelo Dawkins defeated Jey Uso via pinfall.

Elias hit Kevin Owens with a guitar.

AJ Styles defeated Ciampa after attacking Miz on the Miz TV.

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch via pinfall in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

