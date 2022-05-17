WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From May 16 Show

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of May 16 featured many important matchups which paved the storyline for the promotion going ahead. The show opened with a recap of Bobby Lashley’s feud against Omos to build up the scheduled steel cage match. At the same time, it was also mentioned that the main event of the show will feature a six-woman match to determine the Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair’s next challenger.

Bobby Lashley vs Omos - Steel Cage match

While MVP kicked off the show by criticizing Lashley and backing Omos as the future of WWE, the All Mighty gets attacked by Cedric Alexander during his entrance. The steel cage match then begin with both wrestlers exchanging heavy blows. Cedric, meanwhile, climbs atop the cage, before getting slammed by Lashley off the top.

As Lashley pulled off a diving crossbody, he gets caught by Omos, who chucks him into the steel before throwing him through the cage wall. Lashley gets to his feet and walks away as the winner. While Omos celebrates, Lashley is declared the winner as he escaped the cage.

Winner- Bobby Lashley

Mustafa Ali vs Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan continued his winning streak on WWE Raw as he defeated Mustafa Ali with the cervical clutch in the presence of Theory and Miz. While Theory celebrated in his typical style of taking selfies, there was something worse awaiting for Veer. The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio) made an appearance and beat up Veer.

Winner- Veer Mahaan

Becky Lynch vs Asuka- WWE Raw women’s championship No. 1 contender match

The main event of the episode was shifted to the Becky Lynch vs Asuka, Raw women’s championship No. 1 contender match, after Naomi and Sasha Banka walked out of the arena. It was reported that both wrestlers had a issue with the creative direction and had left the arena. Meanwhile, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch by a pinfall to become the new challenger for Bianca Belair’s Raw women championship.

Winner- Asuka

What else happened on WWE Raw?

Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso via pinfall

AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Los Lotharios via pinfall

Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall

Cody Rhodes challenged Seth Rollins for a match in Hell in a Cell

Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable via pinfall

(Image: wwe.com)