WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From May 23 Show

The latest episode of WWE Raw witnessed Matt Riddle (one half of the tag-team RK Bro) providing an update on Randy Orton's injury which the 'Viper' suffered following a beatdown by The Bloodline during the recent episode of SmackDown. Former WWE women's champions Asuka and Becky Lynch had a go at each other yet again in the singles match, while Omos helped MVP defeat Bobby Lashley to give him the right to choose the stipulation at WWE Hell in a Cell. Riddle fought for RK-Bro retribution in Six-Man Tag Team action. Here's a look at WWE Raw results.

Riddle and The Street Profits beat The Usos and Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns, The Head of the Table and his cousins, The Usos' post-match attack on RK Bro left Randy Orton injured. While Matt Riddle while speaking to WWE Universe provided an update on Orton's health he also decided to deliver payback by joining forces with The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against Jimmy & Jey and Sami Zayn. After a hard-fought battle, The Usos opted to walk out and paved the way for Riddle to earn payback when he hit the RKO on Zayn for the win.

MVP beats Bobby Lashley

Before facing Omos in Hell in a cell Bobby Lashley decided to have singles match against MVP with the winner choosing a stipulation for the PPV event. During the match, Lashley got into an altercation with Omos outside the ring, and behind the referee, back Omos put his hands on Lashley with the referee counting out The All Mighty from the match. In response, an enraged Lashley put MVP in a post-match Hurt Lock however MVP will have the right to choose the stipulation for the match inside the steel cage.

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley defeat AJ Styles & Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match

The mixed tag team of Liv Morgan and AJ Styles teamed up to take on Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest, with Edge watching the match at ringside. In the final moments of the contest, Edge interfered in the match allowing Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley to pick up the victory.

Cody Rhodes def. The Miz via disqualification

Cody Rhodes locked horns with The Miz in the singles match before the Hell in a Cell PPV match against Seth Rollins. However the match ended in disqualification with Seth Rollins interfering the match after Cody climbed to the top rope in an attempt to finish off The Miz. Rollins came out of nowhere and threw Cody off the top ropes. Seth and The A-Lister then unleashed a two-on-one attack and hurled Rhodes into the steel steps to injure Rhodes' knee. Then, Rollins stole Cody's weight belt that he has gifted to a child in the crowd and struck The American Nightmare with it.

Becky Lynch defeats Asuka

Former Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch asked for an opportunity to have a shot at the WWE title during Hell in a Cell event. The former champion took on Asuka with an opportunity to get added to Raw Women’s Championship match making it triple threat match. Asuka accidentally kicked Belair as she looked on. Lynch took advantage and when Asuka struggled to beat the count back in the ring, Becky picked up the win with a quick pin.