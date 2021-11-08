WWE Raw Vs SmackDown: Survivor Series 2021 Teams Revealed

The WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay per event is set to take place on November 21 and WWE on Sunday released the name of the wrestlers who will be part of the RAW and Smackdown Survivor Series teams 2021. The Survivor series tournament is a basically bragging rights theme between the two main roster brands of WWE.

Check out the members of the Men's WWE Raw and Smackdown team

For the WWE RAW men's Survivor series team Seth Rollins was named the first member of the team. After Rollins, Finn Balor was named as the second man to join the team. After Rollins and Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik were named as the other members of the RAW team.

For the Smackdown Survivor Series team former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was the first pick followed by, the veteran Jeff Hardy. After Hardy, the winner of the recent King of the ring tournament Xavier Woods (aka King Woods) was drafted into the Smackdown team. Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin were the last two names on the list.

Check out the members of the Women's WWE Raw and Smackdown team

The RAW women;'s team for the WWE Survivor Series will have Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina. The Smackdown Women's team for the Survivor Series will have Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aliyah.

Smackdown superstars unhappy with Survivor Series team

With the names of the wrestlers, part of the Survivor Series team unveiled two of the WWE stars who were recently drafted to Smackdown showed their unhappiness over social media. Ricochet is unhappy with the Survivor Series teams being announced without any qualifying matches.

What happened to qualifying matches 🤔 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 7, 2021

Xavier Woods who recently won the King of the ring tournaments tweeted about not being a fan of Survivor Series being about brand supremacy. In response to a tweet from WWE on FOX, Woods wondered what the winning team would receive besides bragging rights. He also seemed to agree with several fans, who criticized WWE for the lack of build-up in selecting the Survivor Series teams.

AKA you also have no idea what the winning team gets at #SurvivorSeries 🤣 https://t.co/d7fIkcDaNZ — Austin #HailKingWoods - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 7, 2021

Image: WWE/ Instagram