WWE Reveals If Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar Event At Crown Jewel 2021 Will Be Title Match

The WWE on Friday officially announced the match between Roman Reigns and the returning Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, however, it remains to be seen if the match will be for the WWE Universal Championship depending on Reigns match against Finn Balor. The Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor match at Extreme Rules will be for the WWE title with 'The Head of the Table' (Roman Reigns) looking o retain the belt against the demon Finn Balor.

Roman Reigns recently defended his title at SummerSlam, where he defeated 16-time World Champion John Cena in a hard-fought matchup, however, the highlight of the match the was the return of the Beast incarnate (Brock Lesnar). In the recent episode of Smackdown, Lesnar ordered his one-time Advocate Paul Heyman, to accept his challenge for the title match against the current titleholder. Following Lesnar’s scuffle with The Bloodline, The Head of the Table (Reigns) accepted the conqueror's challenge, only to be greeted by The Demon also known as the alter ego of Finn Balor, reminding the WWE Universe about the Universal Title Match established for WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE sets up Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has also announced that the Reigns vs Lesner fight at the WWE Crown Jewel will take place on October 21. The event will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network. According to Wrestling.inc the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view will reportedly feature the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring tournament and the finals of the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament, but that has not been announced. The Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia will be the first time that WWE will be visiting the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Reigns vs. Lesnar is also the first match that's been announced for the Pay-per-view event.