WWE: Ric Flair Believes Goldberg Couldn't Get Better In Ring 'because He Looked So Good'

Legendary pro-wrestler Ric Flair has expressed his views on the WWE superstar Goldberg during a recent episode of the Ric Flair WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast by drawing out similarities between the treatment of Goldberg and pro-wrestling legend Lex Luger by the WWE. Flair said Luger was unfairly treated by the wrestling company as they didn't provide him with the opportunity to learn the craft. He further added that Goldberg also faced the same problem in a different way since both wrestlers weren’t given enough time to improve their skills because of their stellar looks.

What did Ric Flair say in the podcast?

Expressing his views in the podcast on the same topic, Ric Flair said, “He(Luger) worked hard at a time when the business was tough. He put his time in, and he was put in a tough position. I got heat with other guys because I would take all these press slam and stuff, but he couldn't do a lot of other stuff because like Goldberg - in a different way - he didn't have the opportunity to learn. Because he looked so good, they (promoters) go, 'you're going to be in the main event next week’.

Ric Flair faced a young Lex Luger in CWF during the mid-80s, where he had to wrestle the former NFL player for an hour, despite the Luger not having the experience of wrestling more than two minutes. Luger played professional American football before making his way into pro-wrestling during the 80s. At the same time, Goldberg also played in the NFL before deciding to try his hand at pro-wrestling.

Goldberg made his last WWE appearance in Crown Jewel 2021

Goldberg was one of the top pro-wrestling superstars to have entertained the crowd throughout the past two decades as he won many titles with WCW before becoming the WWE Universal Champion twice in 2017 and 2020. He made his last WWE appearance on 21 October this year, where he defeated Bobby Lashley during the WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Meanwhile, Lex Luger also made many notable appearances in the WWE during the early 90s and worked alongside Flair on several occasions in the years that followed.

