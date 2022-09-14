Indian wrestler Saurav Gurjar, popularly known by his ring name Sanga in WWE, is all set to clash against Von Wagner in the upcoming episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Sanga recently made headlines for starring in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starer Bollywood movie Brahmastra. In the movie, Sanga was seen portraying the role of Zor. Meanwhile, WWE made an official announcement about the heavyweight showdown between Sanga and Wagner, on their official website.

WWE NXT: Sanga vs Von Wagner next week

Explaining the build-up to the match, WWE said, “Irate after being passed over by the WWE Universe for a North American Title opportunity, Von Wagner tried to join Sanga, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz in venting his frustrations. While Sanga attempted to console an injured Leon and inspire Feroz for a singles run, Wagner stormed in to put the focus on him, but he became irritated as Sanga repeatedly cut him off to prevent him from cursing in front of the tag team partners”.

“When it became apparent Wagner did not care about Sanga, Leon or Feroz and more about finding a more physical way of blowing off steam, Mr. Stone stepped in to save the altercation for a later date. There’s no telling what sparks will fly when the two behemoths faceoff in the ring Tuesday night on NXT 2.0,” WWE added.

A look at Sanga's WWE career-

Sanga signed a contract to join WWE in January 2018 and teamed up with fellow Indian wrestler Veer Mahaan aka Rinku Singh in his live event debut. He later made his TV debut by participating in the Worlds Collide men’s battle, a show which featured wrestlers from WWE’s five brands Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. Later in March 2020, Sanga and Veer went on to make their NXT debut in a match against Matt Riddle.

While Rinku made his main roster debut in 2021, alongside Jinder Mahal, Sanga’s previous gimmick was transformed into the bodyguard of Grayson Waller. While the wrestler received his current ring name Sanga in January 2022, the duo fought for the WWE NXT tag team title in April. He has made a few appearances on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in dark matches.

Sanga's career as an actor

Plying his trade as an actor, Sanga made his TV debut back in 2013 with the popular TV show ‘Mahabharat’. He later played the role of Ravan and Bali in 'Sankatmochan Mahabali' from 2016 to 2017. Gurjar made his Bollywood with the recently released big-budget movie Brahmastra.