A couple of months back a TikTok user hailing from Africa had caught the attention of fans and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for imitating Roman Reigns. The video not only went viral but was acknowledged by the WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns himself. The WWE on Friday shared yet another video of the same TikTok user who recreated the Roman Reigns move with a real title belts, sent by the company.

WWE News: TikTok user Ebuka Dikeh WWE video goes viral yet again

The person in the video is Ebuka Dikeh who became famous for his Roman Reins imitation. In this video, Dikeh could be seen appearing on the scene in Roman Reigns' style and with a fake tattoo across his left hand and chest region. Behind him walked two other boys who were imitating undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and the younger one is once again seen imitating Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns made his return on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown and was given a huge ovation from the crowd. Roman Reigns will be defending his title at Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. The Last Man Standing is a match where the only way to win is by knockout, which means that the opponent must be downed or unable to respond to a 10-count. During the segment, special council Paul Heyman described the damage that Brock Lesnar can inflict before being interrupted by Austin Theory and teased about cashing in Money in the match anytime.

Lesnar was then absent from the WWE roaster for a couple of months, before making his return to Friday Night SmackDown on June 17. Both the wrestlers will face each other for the seventh time in their career at Summerslam PPV. In their first showdown of 2021, Lesnar fought for Reigns’ Universal title at Crown Jewel, and the SummerSlam match will be their third fight in less than a year. Meanwhile, Reigns was originally slated to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2022, but an injury to Orton might have forced WWE to bring back Lesnar into the mix. The SummerSlam 2022 will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.