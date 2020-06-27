WWE Shows Could Be Moved Out Of Performance Center As Company Scouts For Venues: Reports

While WWE is struggling to deal with the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 within the promotion, backstage rumours indicate the company is soon planning to move out of the Performance Center and the Full Sail University, in order to start booking live shows with fans in the arena. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March, WWE cancelled all live events and shifted base to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Since then, the production of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown have taken place at the Performance Center while WWE NXT production was moved to the Full Sail University.

WWE shows to be moved out of PC?

According to Fightful, days of WWE shows within the confinement might soon be over as the company has started looking for venues to host their live shows. Since the number of coronavirus cases in Florida as well as most places in the US is still rising, the company is looking for specific venues that will allow fans to attend the WWE shows while also maintaining the social distancing guidelines. As per reports, the RP Funding Center, which is about an hour away from the Performance Center, has been listed as a potential venue for a WWE show. The arena has previously been used by several other promotions like Ring Of Honor (ROH).

Despite WWE looking for a swift transition of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown from the PC to live venues, it is expected that there could some delays with WWE's plans regarding the same. The number of WWE coronavirus cases has already soared past 30, and the number will reportedly rise as WWE continues to re-test all its employees. As for now, WWE SmackDown commentator Renee Young, presenter Kayla Braxton and producer Adam Pearce, have been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, WWE reportedly has no plans to halt production amid the coronavirus crisis. In a statement released earlier, the company said it will begin weekly testing of all employees before beginning with the production of WWE RAW, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown. Once, the company formulates a plan to deal with the COVID-19 scare, production of WWE shows might be moved out of the designated centres.

WWE has been taping shows out of the PC just weeks before WrestleMania 36. Apart from the weekly WWE shows, pay-per-view events like WrestleMania and Money in the Bank were also filmed in the PC. This allowed the company to pre-tape the WWE shows and experiment with the type of matches. WrestleMania's Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles is a prime example of the company using pre-taped matches to their full potential.

(Image Credits: WWE Twitter)