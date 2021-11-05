WWE SmackDown Commentator Michael Cole Reveals Significant Hearing Loss

Michael Cole has been one of the longest-serving employees of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He had made his debut back in 1997 as an interviewer and since then has gone on to become one of the best commentators in pro-wrestling history. Cole can rightfully be called the face of the WWE's commentary panel as of now with his colleagues Jim Ross and Jerry 'The King' Lawler now being a part of rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW) commentary team.

Even though Michael Cole has earned fame and fortune with his electrifying commentary, lately, he has admitted that he suffers from significant hearing loss.

Michael Cole Pat Mcafee: Commentator opens up on significant hearing loss

In the latest interview, WWE commentator Michael Cole admitted that not only does he have 65% hearing loss, but also uses special in-ear pieces for hearing.

"I'm actually 65% hearing loss. They make these special in-ear pieces that go underneath my headset on air, so I can actually hear", said Michael Cole while interacting on The Pat McAfee Show as quoted by Fightful Wrestling.

Michael Cole's commentary career

Before becoming a broadcaster, Michael Cole had worked as a journalist. He had worked for CBS Radio, where he covered many high-profile assignments like the 1988 US presidential campaign of Democratic Party nominee Michael Dukakis, Bill Clinton in 1992, the Yugoslavian civil war, the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing, etc.

Michael Cole, whose real name is Sean Michael Coulthard, is still associated with the WWE, where he not only works as a play-by-play commentator for WWE Smackdown but has also been serving as Vice President of Announcing since the year gone by, i.e. 2020.

Image: Twitter@MichaelCole