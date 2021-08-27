WWE SmackDown Preview: Becky Lynch To Return; Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns Face-off Likely

The WWE Universe was left shell-shocked when Brock Lesnar's music hit and the 'Beast Incarnate' made his way to the ring after the WWE Universal Championship match between John Cena and Roman Reigns, which was the main event of Summerslam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Brock Lesnar was seen taking John Cena to 'Suyplex City' after the latter's bout against Reigns and after the SummerSlam went off air.

WWE SmackDown Preview

WWE Smackdown’s post-SummerSlam edition is set to air on August 28, at 5:30 AM IST from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. While WWE has not announced any matches for the event, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to appear on Friday. Brock Lesner's return to the WWE ring is also being teased but no official announcement has appeared as of yet.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has also been announced to appear in the arena, and so have Seth Rollins, Big E, and Bianca Belair.

WWE SmackDown Live Telecast India

The WWE SmackDown event can be seen on Sony Ten 1/ 1 HD in English, Sony Ten 3/ 3 HD in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil or Telugu. WWE SmackDown Live is scheduled for 5:30 AM IST on August 28.

SummerSlam John Cena vs Roman Reigns

Prior to that, all eyes were on John Cena as he not only looked to end Reigns' title reign but also was eager to win his 17th major title. The current 'Face' of the company and the wrestler-turned-actor were engaged in a pulsating contest to determine the winner of the WWE Universal Championship. Nonetheless, it was Roman Reigns who came out on top on the given day.

Cena had applied his submission maneuver STF on Reigns but the latter was able to get to the ropes to break the hold. In fact, John Cena had executed his finisher the 'Attitude Adjustment' on Roman Reigns not once but thrice. The first one was executed inside the ring which turned out to be a near fall. The second 'AA' was executed outside the ring i.e. putting the reigning champion through the announce table. The two men gave it all they had and in the end, the 'Big Dog' hit Cena with a couple of Superman punches and a spear to pick up a victory with a three-count.

The pro-wrestling fans witnessed two of the biggest superstars in the history of the sport making their respective comebacks to the ring this week and that too in a span of 24 hours. While it was CM Punk who made his comeback to pro-wrestling for the first time since January 2014 as he made his AEW debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, it was Brock Lesnar who had the Las Vegas fans on their feet when he made a shocking return at WWE Summerslam on Saturday.

(Image Credits: @WWEIndia - Twitter)