WWE SmackDown Preview: John Cena & Roman Reigns Face-off; Belair Likely To Confront Banks

With SummerSlam 2021 just two weeks away, WWE SmackDown promises to bring about interesting developments in the storylines amongst their top superstars and divas. The biggest match of the Blue brand is undoubtedly a returning John Cena taking on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Ahead of another exciting week for the blue brand, here is a look at our WWE SmackDown preview.

John Cena and Roman Reigns could have a face-off

After making an unexpected return at Money in the Bank a few weeks ago, John Cena is set to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The Big Dog has made it abundantly clear in recent weeks that he believes Cena has unfairly gotten his championship match. However, Cena is insistent on bringing respect back to SmackDown and the Universal Championship as he believes that Reigns is not a good champion for WWE. With just two weeks remaining for SummerSlam 2021, the two championship contenders will engage in a face-off on SmackDown.

Sasha Banks makes a statement on SmackDown

Sasha Banks returned to WWE SmackDown and attacked the women's champion Bianca Belair from behind after the two engaged in a tag team match earlier in the night. Both divas previously faced each other for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, with Belair beating Banks. The two divas are expected to sign a contract on SmackDown this week to make the match official for SummerSlam 2021.

WWE SmackDown preview: Edge likely to call out Rollins again

WWE Hall of Famer Edge called out Seth Rollins last week for a confrontation. However, Rollins did not turn up and laughed at the Rated-R Superstar's face. As a result, Edge challenged Rollins at SummerSlam 2021, which the Architect accepted after being threatened. Edge will be determined to get his revenge against Rollins, who is keen on ending the Rated-R Superstar's career. Rollins threatened Edge that he will end his career with a Stomp at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor could attack Reigns and Cena after their face-off

Finn Balor has been annoyed that John Cena stole his opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship after he was brutally attacked by Baron Corbin two weeks ago. Corbin attacked Balor just when he was about to sign the contract. As a result, Balor faced Corbin last week on SmackDown to exact his revenge, before he was attacked by Roman Reigns and the Usos. With Balor having a score to settle with both Cena and Reigns, one can expect him to attack the two after their much-awaited face-off on SmackDown.