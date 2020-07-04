WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: AJ Styles Retains His Title; Riddle Defeats Morrison

Quick links:
On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defended his title against Drew Gulak in a singles match. After making his impressive main roster debut a couple of days ago, Matt Riddle appeared on the show as he was confronted by King Corbin before facing John Morrison in an impressive high-flying match. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE SmackDown superstars like Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and others also made an appearance in the recent episode.
As soon as the bell rang, the former Intercontinental Champion grounded Matt Riddle with a hellish open-hand chop to the chest. He then delivered a corkscrew plancha that earned him a near-fall. John Morrison continued his dominance as he hit Riddle with a running knee. The former NXT star soon recovered and delivered a fisherman buster to gain some momentum. He then took down ‘The Guru of Greatness’ with his special move followed by a German suplex.
John Morrison tried to fight back with the helicopter Razor’s Edge, but Riddle answered with the Bromission. Morrison broke the submission and delivered a middle-rope Spanish Fly for a near-fall. Morrison continued his punishment, but Matt Riddle performed a roll-up to pick up the win.
AJ Styles took control by hitting Drew Gulak with a series of strikes and face rakes. He then started targeting Gulak’s knee with various kicks and ground moves. Daniel Bryan appeared on the screen to guide Drew Gulak, but AJ Styles didn’t let Gulak gain momentum. He delivered a wicked brainbuster followed by a Styles Clash to earn a near-fall. He looked at Daniel Bryan before delivering an emphatic Phenomenal Forearm to win the match and retain his Intercontinental Championship.
