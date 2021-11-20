WWE SmackDown Results: Big E, Xavier Woods Orchestrate Brutal Attacks On Roman Reigns

The Friday Night show of WWE SmackDown opened with universal champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman conducting a ceremony to crown Reigns with the stolen King of the Ring items by The Bloodline on last Friday, November 12. Xavier Woods then made an appearance and looked to charge into the ring, before he was beaten up by The Usos and put down to the floor. Woods witnessed Reigns destroying his King of the Ring crown before Paul Heyman announced Reigns will meet Woods in the ring before closing the show.

Before the end of the show, Reigns walked into the ring, as Heyman called for The Usos to appear. As Usos made their way out, Big E’s music hit the arena as the reigning WWE champion appeared and walked towards Reigns. Big E then launched a brutal attack on the universal champion as The Usos received Big Endings from the WWE champion. As the action continued, Woods hit a dive over the ropes to take out The Usos as Reigns hit Big E with a Superman punch. As Big E went for a Big Ending, Reigns broke free and fled the ring. The Friday Night show ended with both the WWE champion and the universal champion set to continue their feud on Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series 2021.

Sheamus secures final spot on Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series 2021

After the brawl between Xavier Woods and The Bloodline, Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Ricochet, and Jinder Mahal by a pinfall and secured the final spot on Team SmackDown at the WWE Survivor Series 2021. Up next on Friday Night, Natalya and Shayna Baszler defeated Naomi and Aliyah by a pinfall as Natalya rolled up Naomi with the referee issuing a pretty fast count. Going ahead, Jeff Hardy then, defeated Madcap Moss by a pinfall as Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin in the ringside. Following the clash. McIntyre then dropped Corbin with a Claymore. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Garza by a pinfall before Sasha Banks defeated Shotzi by submission, as the Friday Night SmackDown ended with Big E and Xavier Woods ambushing Roman Reigns.

(Image: wwe.com)