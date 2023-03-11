WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline May Have Met Their Match

The March 10 episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured several interesting matchups which paved the path for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The show kicked off with a Fatal 5-Way match between Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Kofi Kingston to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The match concluded with Sheamus and McIntyre defeating Kross, Knight, and Woods, who was filling in for his teammate Kofi.

Sheamus and McIntyre will now clash next week to determine the true No. 1 contender. The next segment of the blue brand show saw Judgment Day interrupting Mysterio, which led to a six-man tag team match between The Judgment Day and Legado del Fantasma. While the father-son clash between Rey and Dominik was the main highlight of the match, Dom, Finn Bálor, and Priest defeated Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Del Toro to pick the victory.

Rey Mysterio to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Summarising the episode on their official website, WWE said, “On an earth-shaking edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn combined to stand tall over The Bloodline. Plus, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus prevailed in controversial fashion in their Fatal 5-Way Match, Rey Mysterio was announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame and so much more”.

Jey Uso returns to WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Up next, Viking Raiders defeated Ricochet and Braun Strowman by pinfall before the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Shotzi by submission. In the final segment of SmackDown, Jey Uso returned to SmackDown, days after betraying Zayn and rejoining The Bloodline on Monday Night Raw. Jey returned to face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns weeks after walking out on the family.

While Jey Uso spoke to the WWE universe in the presence of his brother Jimmy, Cody Rhodes appeared to be preparing for a fight. However, Sami Zayn came from behind to take down Jimmy, while Rhodes brawled with Jimmy in the crowd. The segment also saw Kevin Owens refusing to fight The Honorary HAB, while Rhodes was seen getting directly involved in the storyline.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Full Results for March 10 show