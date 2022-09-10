Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre Choked Out, Morgan-Rousey Showdown At Extreme Rules

WWE SmackDown was headlined by Drew McIntyre’s match against Solo Sikoa, which later ended with the two-time champion getting choked out by another superstar. 

WWE SmackDown Results

Image: wwe.com


The September 9 episode of WWE SmackDown featured Ronda Rousey’s victory in the Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match and winning a SmackDown Women's title match against Liv Morgan at the upcoming Extreme Rules. Facing Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in the fast-paced match to determine the No. 1 contender, Rousey destroyed the field, finishing with an ankle lock on Sonya Deville to win the title opportunity. The Saturday night SmackDown episode also featured Drew McIntyre’s match against Solo Sikoa, while ended with McIntyre getting choked out by another superstar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Usos and Sami Zayn welcome Solo Sikoa into The Bloodline

While the show opened with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci winning against Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland, The Usos and Sami Zayn welcomed Solo Sikoa into The Bloodline in the next segment. Sikoa helped Roman Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title at WWE Clash at the Castle by taking out McIntyre. While Jimmy and Jey Uso welcomed their younger brother to the group, McIntyre stormed into the ring and launched a steel chair attack on Sikoa.

READ | WWE SmackDown results: What happened on Clash at the Castle go-home show?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Drew McIntyre beats Solo Sikoa, gets choked out

During a match later in the night, McIntyre and Sikoa exchanged heavy blows as The Usos and Zayn helped their new member. While McIntyre sent Sikoa out of the ring with a Claymore Kick, the broadcast turned black and white to show, Kross, locking the warrior in a choke and putting him to sleep. Meanwhile, the show also featured Braun Strowman’s appearance, following his comeback to the company in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

READ | WWE Clash at the Castle Results: Reigns retains Universal title, Fury knocks out Theory
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, September 9 Episode: Full Results

  • Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) def. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland) via pinfall 
  • Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah def. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) via pinfall
  • Ronda Rousey def. Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Xia Li and Natalya in a Fatal Five-Way elimination match 
  • Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis) def. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) and Maximum Male Models (ma.ce and man.soor) via pinfall
  • Braun Strowman destroyed Otis
  • Drew McIntyre def. Solo Sikoa via disqualification
