WWE SmackDown Results February 10: The Usos Successfully Defend Tag Team Championship

The February 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown would showcase a variety of matches featuring various WWE superstars. The storyline of Bloodline and Semi-Zayn would move forward as the Usos would look to defend their tag team championship against Braun Strowman and Richochet. The question would be will Jey Uso arrive? Additionally, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is advertised to appear on tonight's show following her successful title defence against Sonya Deville last week. Sikoa, Zayn, and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre are also set to appear on tonight's show. Plus, there would be a segment of Paul Heyman too.

Moreover, Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and Madcap Moss will collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine who will be next in line for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. So, let's see what transpires at this tapping of WWE SmackDown.

Paul Heyman Segment

Paul Heyman's attempt at stopping the bleeding within The Bloodline backfired at the top of Friday's SmackDown as Sami Zayn interrupted and sent a message loudly and clearly to Undisputed WWE Universal champion: The Tribal Chief does not have to worry about Cody Rhodes because he is going to beat him next Saturday in Montreal at Elimination Chamber.

The crowd loves Zayn, Heyman did another extraordinary job of selling his words, and WWE knows how to best utilize the underdog from the underground.The result was a fantastic segment at the top of the show that furthers the No. 1 contender's program with Reigns and created a desire to see the February 18 main event.

WWE SmackDown February 10 results

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Hit Row (w/ B-Fab)

Winner: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Grade: B

Lacey Evans vs. Carmen Harress

Winner: Lacey Evans

Grade: B

The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Winners (and still): The Usos

Grade: A

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Winners: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss In A Fatal 4-Way Number One Contender's Match

Winner: Madcap Moss

Grade: A