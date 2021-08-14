WWE Smackdown Results: John Cena Dominates Roman Reigns, IC Title Changes Hands

With just over a week left for Summerslam 2021, the WWE had a lot of excitement in store for its fans and viewers on the August 13 edition of WWE Smackdown. While the main focus is on John Cena and Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship match at this year's Summerslam, there was a new twist in the tale in the latest episode of Smackdown that witnessed the crowning of a new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

John Cena roasts Roman Reigns

The show kicked off with the 16-time world champion John Cena and the reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns exchanging verbal volleys and while it was Cena who started it on the mic, Reigns took it to another level when he said that the 'Leader of the Cenation' was not good enough to become the WWE Universal Champion and that he would send him back to Hollywood after defeating him at the pay-per-view. The 'Big Dog' got a bit personal as well when he dragged Cena's former spouse Nikki Bella into this.

However, it was the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' who had the last laugh by hilariously accusing him of ending his ex-team-mate from The Shield Dean Ambrose's WWE career.

Sasha Banks gets the better of Bianca Belair yet again

WWE Divas Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were called out to the ring by Sonya Deville who was conducting the contract signing segment for the WWE Women's Championship and when the challenger, as well as the champions, lashed out at each other, Sonya tried to calm things down and finally asked them to sign the contract which they obliged.

However, once the contract signing ended, Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Sasha Banks attacked Bianca Belair. Both, Carmella and Zelina Vega had come out there on Banks' demand. The segment ended when Sasha Banks executed the Bank Statement on Belair right at the top of the table inside the ring.

Kevin Owens beats Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin came out to the ring and claimed he was on the verge of bankruptcy after which he urged the Tulsa crowd for a thousand dollars each and he even had a credit card scanner with him as well. The fun ended when former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owen's music hit. Owens came out and asked Corbin not to humiliate himself by demanding money in such a manner. Baron Corbin then asks KO for money who then says that the former must earn it by beating him in a one-on-one match and then hits him with a Stunner before the match gets underway.

Corbin tried his level best by giving Kevin Owens a run for his money and surprisingly, even succeeded in blocking a Stunner but KO managed to roll him up for the three-count to win the contest.

Seth Rollins warns Edge

Seth Rollins walked out to the ring and put Edge on notice straightaway. Edge was not present at the arena and Rollins threatened Edge by saying he would put the 'Rated R Superstar'out of action at Summerslam for good by hitting the 'Stomp'. At the same time, 'The Architect' also rolled back years and reminded Edge how close he was to ending the latter's career in 2014 for which he should be thankful to Seth Rollins.

Shinsuke Nakamura crowned the new WWE Intercontinental Champion

Shinsuke Nakamura faced Apollo Crews with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. It was the then-defending champion who tried all he could from his end to retain the title but to no avail, as the challenger kicked out each occasion and in the end, Nakamura was the last man standing when he hit the Kinshasa on Apollo for a three-count to be crowned the new Intercontinental champion.