WWE SmackDown Results: Logan Paul Attempts To Divide Bloodline, Gunther Retains IC Title

The WWE SmackDown season premiere aired on October 7, a day ahead of the much anticipated WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. The final blue brand show ahead of the PPV featured many exciting moments that paved the storyline for many superstars. The show kicked off with Triple H welcoming the WWE universe to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

While The Bloodline made their entrance, the new commentary team of Michael Cole and Wade Barnett introduced themselves. Reigns then asked the crowd to acknowledge him, before Logan Paul interrupted. The undisputed WWE universal champion then asked Paul Heyman to smarten up the Youtuber-turned-WWE Superstar, as the Wise Man spoke about how the Tribal Chief would smash him in their upcoming match at the Crown Jewel 2022.

After Heyman mentioned a few more personalities like Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate, Reigns said Logan would get himself smacked at Crown Jewel. Logan cunningly proceeds and asks whether by Tribal Chief he means himself or Jey Uso. Jey started to lose his cool after listening to this before Sami Zayn played the peacekeeper and reminded Roman that he was the Tribal Chief here without any questions. As the segment concluded, Logan seemed to have created a possible divide within the Bloodline.

Braun Strowman teams up with New Day to take down Bloodline

In the first matchup of the day, Solo Sikoa defeated Ricochet by a pinfall as Sami Zayn got the task of keeping Jey Usos’ anger in control. Zayn and the Usos then run into the New Day, who mock Jey by saying he has gone from Main Event Jey Uso to Sami Zayn being his daddy. Zayn then asks the New Day to get a partner, setting up a tag team match for the episode. Later in the night, Braun Strowman and the New Day defeated the Bloodline.

Gunther defeats Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental title

Meanwhile, in the main event of SmackDown, Gunther defeated Sheamus yet again to retain the Intercontinental title. The show also featured a heated segment between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.In the meantime, the episode also marked Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi Blackheart‘s win against Sonya Deville & Xia Li.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, October 8 episode: Full Results