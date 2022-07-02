WWE SmackDown Results: Madcap Moss Qualifies For MITB, Corbin Reigns Over Battle Royal

Before the Money In the Bank pay-per-view event, the latest episode of WWE Smackdown witnessed the Battle of the Brands taking place in the Women's division. The final spot for the Men's Money In the Bank match was decided through a fatal four-way match, while the latest episode began with Battle Royal involving Money in the Bank contestants. Let's take a look at what else happened in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and also the WWE SmackDown results.

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, losers, grades, match highlights from July 02

Battle Royal amongst Money in the Bank contestants

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown saw the qualified contestants for Money in the Bank arguing over who would win the match, and cash in the briefcase on Roman Reigns. WWE official Adam Pearce decided to have a Battle Royale with Rollins, Zayn, Sheamus, McIntyre, Ezekiel, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin all taking part in the battle. Happy Corbin won the battle after sneaking back into the ring and eliminating Sheamus and McIntyre.

Viking Raiders destroy New Day

The New Day was out next on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and revealed that they were dedicated to entertaining the WWE Universe. However, just like last week, Viking Raiders ruined their fun segment by destroying Woods and Kofi Kingstone in the ring.

Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi on SmackDown

In the battle of the brands RAW trio of Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan faced WWE SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi. The match saw SmackDown superstars forcing early control before the RAW superstars fought their ways back into the match. The fight also witnessed all six women wrestlers rushing to the ring and hitting their finishers one after the other to set up an exciting climax. Liv Morgan clinched a victory for RAW brand pinning Shotzi after using her finishing move.

Fatal four-way match for Money in the Bank qualifying match

Due to Kevin Owens' injury backstage, WWE official Adam Pearce gave Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss, The Miz, and Ezekiel yert another shot at joining the Money in the Bank ladder match. Ezekiel had early control of the match but Corbin stamped his authority as the match progressed. The Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Ezekiel, but Corbin broke the pin and hit the End of Days on Elias's younger brother Ezekiel. However, Moss took advantage of the situation by coming into the ring and sending Corbin outside before covering Ezekiel to pick up the pinfall win!