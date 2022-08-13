Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown Results: McIntyre Befriends Foe To Beat Bloodline, Rodriguez-Aliyah Advance

Know the full results of WWE SmackDown, which featured Drew McIntyre in action against The Usos, building up the hype for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE SmackDown Results

Image: wwe.com


The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 12 opened with Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah going against Shotzi & Xia Li in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Rodriguez dominated the match and picked up a win with a Tejana Bomb on Xia Li, making sure that they advance into the semi-final. While the main event of the show featured the Intercontinental Championship title match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre teamed up with a former foe for a match against The Bloodline’s Uso brothers. 

After Karrion Kross and Scarlett cut a promo talking about their time away from WWE, they also lashed out at Drew Intyre and Roman Reigns. McIntyre soon made an appearance and promised to beat up Kross, while criticising Roman Reigns for not appearing on SmackDown. As Scarlett walked out to the ring, The Usos made interference and launched an unwarned assault on McIntyre. 

Later in the night, The Uso brothers challenged McIntyre for an impromptu tag-team match, ahead of his match against Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship title at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 pay-per-view (PPV). While the match started, McIntyre fought initially without a partner. However, Madcap Moss soon made an appearance and helped him to pick up the victory.

READ | What happened to Ronda Rousey? Why was the WWE star suspended after SummerSlam?

What else happened on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Going ahead in the episode, WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan was attacked by Shayna Baszler after the contract signing for their match at Clash at the Castle. Ronda Rousey made a dramatic appearance in the show by entering through the crowds and dumping a duffle bag full of cash in the ring. Rousey was earlier suspended from Friday Night SmackDown for attacking a referee at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

READ | WWE Raw Results: Edge vows to end The Judgement Day, Ciampa earns a shot at US Title

Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders took down Kofi Kingston after the latter ambushed Erik and Ivar with a kendo kick. At the same time, Hit Row defeated Brandon Scott and Trevor Irving by a pinfall, before NXT stars Lyons and Stark were introduced to the WWE Universe. In the main event, Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by a pinfall to retain the WWE intercontinental championship title.

READ | WWE legend Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, re-elected as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, August 12: Full Results

  • Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi via pinfall 
  • The Viking Raiders attacked Kofi Kingston
  • Hit Row defeated Brandon Scott and Trevor Irving via pinfall
  • Ronda Rousey made a dramatic appearance
  • Shayna Bazler attacked Liv Morgan
  • Happy Corbin attacked Ricochet
  • NXT's Nikita Lyons and Stark were introduced to the WWE Universe
  • Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss defeated The Usos via pinfall
  • Intercontinental championship - Gunther (c ) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall
READ | WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley retains the US title, AJ Styles prevails over The Miz
READ | Can John Cena break WWE's all-time championship record? 16-time champion breaks silence
COMMENT