WWE SmackDown Results: McIntyre Befriends Foe To Beat Bloodline, Rodriguez-Aliyah Advance

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 12 opened with Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah going against Shotzi & Xia Li in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Rodriguez dominated the match and picked up a win with a Tejana Bomb on Xia Li, making sure that they advance into the semi-final. While the main event of the show featured the Intercontinental Championship title match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre teamed up with a former foe for a match against The Bloodline’s Uso brothers.

After Karrion Kross and Scarlett cut a promo talking about their time away from WWE, they also lashed out at Drew Intyre and Roman Reigns. McIntyre soon made an appearance and promised to beat up Kross, while criticising Roman Reigns for not appearing on SmackDown. As Scarlett walked out to the ring, The Usos made interference and launched an unwarned assault on McIntyre.

Later in the night, The Uso brothers challenged McIntyre for an impromptu tag-team match, ahead of his match against Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship title at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 pay-per-view (PPV). While the match started, McIntyre fought initially without a partner. However, Madcap Moss soon made an appearance and helped him to pick up the victory.

What else happened on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Going ahead in the episode, WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan was attacked by Shayna Baszler after the contract signing for their match at Clash at the Castle. Ronda Rousey made a dramatic appearance in the show by entering through the crowds and dumping a duffle bag full of cash in the ring. Rousey was earlier suspended from Friday Night SmackDown for attacking a referee at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders took down Kofi Kingston after the latter ambushed Erik and Ivar with a kendo kick. At the same time, Hit Row defeated Brandon Scott and Trevor Irving by a pinfall, before NXT stars Lyons and Stark were introduced to the WWE Universe. In the main event, Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by a pinfall to retain the WWE intercontinental championship title.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, August 12: Full Results