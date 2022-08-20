WWE SmackDown Results: McIntyre Lays Down Reigns, Sheamus Earns A Shot At WWE IC Title

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of 19 August 2022 kicked off with Ronda Rousey making a surprise appearance, despite being suspended from the show. Rousey claimed she had paid the fine for the suspension and refused to leave the ring until reinstated. This led to Adam Pearce appearing with the security, but Rousey beat up the security official one by one before the police arrived and arrested the former Women’s SmackDown champion.

Toxic Attraction defeats Natalya and Sonya Deville in Women’s Tag Team Titles

Going ahead in the show, Natalya and Sonya Deville locked horns with the Toxic Attraction in the Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament match. WWE NXT stars Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were earlier supposed to face Natalya and Sonya, but they were replaced by the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction due to an injury. Natalya and Sonya went on to lose the match and Jayne secured the victory.

Sheamus earns a shot at the WWE Intercontinental championship title

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn met with the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in a backstage segment and complained about The Usos. Reigns inquired Sami about his upcoming match for the WWE Intercontinental championship title and said the IC title will look good in The Bloodline. While the Hit Row interrupted the Maximum Male Models show, Zayn geared up for the Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender's match against Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus.

Despite a few blows, Sheamus emerged as the winner of the match and earned a shot for Gunther’s Intercontinental championship title at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. In the next segment, The Viking Raiders held a Viking Funeral for The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), before the WWE SmackDown women’s champion defeated Shotzi in a one-to-one match. In the final segment of the show, Roman Reigns made an appearance and reminded everyone that he carries WWE on his shoulders, despite the inactivity in weekly shows.

Drew McIntyre takes down Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Reigns was interrupted by McIntyre, as the latter insisted Reigns didn't deserve to be the undisputed champion. This led to both wrestlers getting involved in a high-intensity brawl, with Sami Zayn helping Reigns. However, McIntyre managed to lay down Reigns, as the episode concluded with McIntyre hoisting Reigns' championships. McIntyre and Reigns will lock horns in the undisputed WWE universal championship title match at the WWE Clash at the Castle.