WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Makes Stellar Return, McIntyre Beats Butch

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed the return of the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal chief made his first appearance since defeating Matt Riddle to retain his title a month ago. The show also featured Liv Morgan's first appearance as the new SmackDown Women's champion. Let's take a look at other WWE SmackDown results

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, losers, grades, match highlights from July 09

Roman Reigns makes SmackDown appearance, Theory plays mind games

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns received a massive ovation from the crowd upon his return to the show. However, it was his special counsel Paul Heyman who garnered traction. Roman Reigns will be defending his title at Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match and Paul Heyman was speaking about the damage that The Beast incarnate can induce. However, Austin Theory interrupted the proceedings and teased about cashing in Money in the match anytime.

Viking Raiders vs. Shanky and Jinder Mahal

The was match mostly dominated by Viking Raiders. Jinder Mahal's partner Shanky left him high and dry for Erik and Ivar to register the victory. After the match ended, New Day entered the ring and went after Viking Raiders. They, too, suffered the same fate as the Raiders left Woods and Kofi Kingston lying in a heap to conclude the segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Ludwig Kaiser

Intercontinental Champion Gunther refused to face The King of Strong Style in an Open Challenge, Nakamura challenged Gunther’s right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser put up a strong fight, but Nakamura was too much, eventually putting him away with the Kinshasa. After the match, Gunther beat down Kaiser, chopping him repeatedly to teach him a lesson not to disappoint The Ring General.

Ronda Rousey defeats Natalya

Liv Morgan addressed the WWE Universe after winning the WWE Women's Championship by cashing her Money in the Bank briefcase. Natalya did interrupt the proceeding insisting that she be given credit for Morgan’s win. Ronda Rousey joined the fray and issued a challenge to Natalya. The former champion despite being less than 100 per cent fit, locked in an Ankle Lock causing Natalya to tap out. Ronda is set to now face Morgan for the title at WWE SummerSlam.

The Usos beat Los Lotharios

After controversially retaining the title at WWE Money in the Bank, The Usos took on Los Lotharios in a Championship Contender's Match. The Lotharios gave the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions a good fight but after a flurry of Superkicks, The Usos hit the 1-D, to pin Humberto and take the match.

Drew McIntyre defeats Butch

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were set to collide against each other with an opportunity to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, the Celtic Warrior supposedly felt a cold coming on and sent Butch to fight McIntyre. rew McIntyre quickly dispatched by sending him to Claymore Country and picking up the win.