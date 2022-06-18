WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Survives Riddle Scare, Lesnar Makes Shocking Return

Vince McMahon on Friday kicked off the latest edition of 'SmackDown' just hours after stepping back as CEO and Chairman of WWE. McMahon addressed the crowd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, where he opened the night for the Friday night SmackDown. The main highlight of the show was the bout between Roman Reigns and Riddle, who challenged him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title.

WWE SmackDown results

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a 'Last Laugh Match.' After hitting Corbin with a running shoulder block and inflicting a Fallaway Slam on his former employer, Moss won the match. Moss began laughing hysterically after defeating Corbin, rubbing salt in his opponent's wounds. Corbin then confronted Pat McAfee at the announce desk for making jokes about him and vowing to "make him pay in the ring" for it.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the tag team bout on Friday. Woods played the trombone during the game to distract Shanky, who couldn't stop and started dancing to his tunes. Jinder Mahal then tagged himself in when he noticed the contest slipping from their grasp. Kingston, on the other hand, used Trouble in Paradise on Mahal to help his team win the match.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus named entrants in Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus both earned spots in the men's Money in the Bank match after their qualifying bout ended in a double disqualification. Both McIntyre and Sheamus were disqualified after they used chairs in Friday night's show. After the match, they pleaded with Adam Pearce to add them to the Money in the Bank roster, to which the latter agreed.

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler

The former NXT Women’s Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler locked horns against each other in the women's qualifier for the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Rodriguez defeated Baszler via pinfall using her signature Tejana Bomb.

Roman Reigns def. Riddle

The main event of the Friday night's show saw Riddle 'The Original Bro' challenge Roman Reigns in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Earlier in the night, Riddle announced that the match would be dedicated to Randy Orton, his RK-Bro brother. Riddle looked dominating in the start of the match as he used his 'Floating Bro' to put Reigns under pressure. Reigns, however, made a strong comeback and delivered a spear to Riddle to retain the title.

Brock Lesnar returns

After the match between Riddle and Reigns, Brock Lesnar made a surprising entry with 'The Beast' playing in the background. Lesnar shook hands with Reigns before hitting the undisputed champion with his signature move, the F-5. He also delivered the same move on The Usos before the show went off the air.

