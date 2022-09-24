Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Welcomes Sami Zayn Into Bloodline As ‘Honorary Uce’

Sami Zayn was officially inducted into the Bloodline as the ‘Honorary Uce’, while Braun Strownman fought his first WWE match in 16 months on SmackDown.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE SmackDown results

Image: wwe.com


The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of September 23 opened with the Bloodline in full strength at the ring. With Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and honorary member Sami Zayn in the ring, the undisputed WWE universal champion demanded Sikoa to acknowledge him. While Sikoa obliged, Zayn took the microphone and asked for the music to stop playing. 

This led to a furious Reigns being upset, as he verbally tore down Zayn and asked him to take off the bloodline shirt. Jey Uso who is known to have problems him Zayn in the past tore down the former Intercontinental champion’s shirt. However, all of this was a ruse, as the undisputed champion presented Zayn with a shirt reading ‘Honorary Uce’. The segment ended with Zayn celebrating his milestone with allies Jimmy Uso and Sikoa, before acknowledging Reigns. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Undisputed tag team championship match at Friday Night SmackDown

Later during a backstage segment, Zayn was approached by Madcap Moss and Ricochet, who mocked him for being with Reigns. Moss and Ricochet were then assaulted and attacked by Sikoa, who further established his friendship with Zayn. In the main event of the night, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) were up against Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) in an undisputed tag team championship match. 

READ | WWE in discussions to induct Vince McMahon into Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 39: Report

The match kicked off with the Uso brothers controlling the fight and punishing their counterparts, a nasty blow to Holland made him sit outside, early into the match. This forced Butch to operate solo in the match, as he survived a no. of near-falls before lifting The Uso brothers and dropping them on their backs. This was followed by an attack from the Imperium, who stopped Sheamus to go after The Celtic Warrior. The Usos saw this as an opportunity, took advantage of it, and successfully retained their undisputed tag team titles. 

READ | WWE SmackDown results: Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

What else happened at WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Later in the show, it was announced that Sheamus would challenge Gunther for an intercontinental title match. Meanwhile, ahead of the clash against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan brutally beat down Lacey Evans on Monday Night RAW. At the same time, the Friday Night Smackdown episode also featured Braun Strowman fighting in his first official match in almost 18 months.

READ | Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul: WWE announces undisputed title match for Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Full Results

  • Sami Zayn officially welcomed into The Bloodline
  • The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeated Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)
  • Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans
  • Hit Row, Street Profits, and Shinsuke Nakamura partied backstage
  • New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Maximum Male Models 
  • Braun Strowman defeated Otis via pinfall
  • Sheamus to fight for the intercontinental title against Gunther in a rematch
  • Drew McIntyre challenged Killer Kross for a strap match at Extreme Rules
  • Raquel Rodriguez defeated Dakota Kai
READ | WWE Raw Preview: Big title match to take place at the SAP Center, Kevin Owens faces Theory
READ | Old video of The Great Khali shows how good a wrestler he was in Japan before WWE - WATCH
COMMENT