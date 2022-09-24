WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Welcomes Sami Zayn Into Bloodline As ‘Honorary Uce’

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of September 23 opened with the Bloodline in full strength at the ring. With Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and honorary member Sami Zayn in the ring, the undisputed WWE universal champion demanded Sikoa to acknowledge him. While Sikoa obliged, Zayn took the microphone and asked for the music to stop playing.

This led to a furious Reigns being upset, as he verbally tore down Zayn and asked him to take off the bloodline shirt. Jey Uso who is known to have problems him Zayn in the past tore down the former Intercontinental champion’s shirt. However, all of this was a ruse, as the undisputed champion presented Zayn with a shirt reading ‘Honorary Uce’. The segment ended with Zayn celebrating his milestone with allies Jimmy Uso and Sikoa, before acknowledging Reigns.

Undisputed tag team championship match at Friday Night SmackDown

Later during a backstage segment, Zayn was approached by Madcap Moss and Ricochet, who mocked him for being with Reigns. Moss and Ricochet were then assaulted and attacked by Sikoa, who further established his friendship with Zayn. In the main event of the night, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) were up against Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) in an undisputed tag team championship match.

The match kicked off with the Uso brothers controlling the fight and punishing their counterparts, a nasty blow to Holland made him sit outside, early into the match. This forced Butch to operate solo in the match, as he survived a no. of near-falls before lifting The Uso brothers and dropping them on their backs. This was followed by an attack from the Imperium, who stopped Sheamus to go after The Celtic Warrior. The Usos saw this as an opportunity, took advantage of it, and successfully retained their undisputed tag team titles.

What else happened at WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Later in the show, it was announced that Sheamus would challenge Gunther for an intercontinental title match. Meanwhile, ahead of the clash against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan brutally beat down Lacey Evans on Monday Night RAW. At the same time, the Friday Night Smackdown episode also featured Braun Strowman fighting in his first official match in almost 18 months.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Full Results