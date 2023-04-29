WWE Smackdown Results: Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Retain Undisputed Tag Team Championship

On the day when the biggest highlight of the night was WWE Draft 2023, some superlative action was also produced. The main event of the night was a predetermined one and it was the tag team match between the Usos and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The tag team titles were on the line in the match.

While the segments containing drafts took place at regular intervals, the full-fledged fights also happened in tandem. Aside from The Usos vs. Owens and Zayn, Braun Strowman and Richochet squared off against the Street Profits in a three-way tag team match which also included LWO. The O.C., led by AJ Styles was also in action. Thus, let's take a peek at what all transpired at this week's Friday Night WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results, highlights, segments

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Confront The Usos: After Triple H announced the first set of draft picks, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens indulged in a war of words with the Usos. Both factions vowed to settle the dispute once and for all. Giving hype to the later-in-the-night scheduled fight.

Butch (w/ Sheamus) vs. LA Knight: It was a very competitive match where both men showcased their caliber. However, it was LA Knight who picked up the win eventually.

The Street Profits vs. Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. LWO: Strowman, Ford, and Wilde begin the action. The bell rings and Ford and Wilde double team on Strowman. Strowman pushes them off him and tosses them out of the ring before Dawkins and Del Toro get in the ring. Strowman tosses them out of the ring, then dumps Ricochet on top of them. The end-to-end encounter continued and ultimately The Street Profits picked up the win.

Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville (w/ Chelsea Green): Deville picked up the win via pinfall.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: It was the WrestleMania 39 rematch and it delivered on all accounts. Both the teams engaged in an end-to-end staff and the entire atmosphere was reminiscent of the recently culminated Mania. The result was also the same i.e., Owens and Zayn retained the titles.