WWE SmackDown Results: Sasha Banks Overthrown; Drew McIntyre & The Bloodline Cross Swords

With Wrestlemania Backlash nearing the Bloodline, Raw Tag Team Champions RK Bro alongside Drew McIntyre confronted each other in the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. Besides the six-man brawl, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was also in action while New Day faced Sheamus and Ridge Holland in tables match. Here is the latest WWE SmackDown Results latest.

WWE SmackDown Results

Non-Title Match: Aliyah vs. Charlotte Flair

After costing Charlotte Flair a victory in the Beat the Clock I Quit Challenge, Aliya was looking to make it two wins in a row as she took on Smackdown Women's Champion in a non-title match. Ronda Rousey interrupted a pre-match attack by Flair on Aliyah, leading to a brawl on the floor. While the officials separated the duo, the crowd popped for the number one contender Ronda Rousey

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

One half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks squared off against Shayna Baszler in a preview of an upcoming encounter for the Women's Tag Team Championship. While Naomi and Natalya watched the match from the sidelines, Baszler looked impressive continuing her assault on Banks. However, it was Baszler who won the contest with a timed rollup, some assistance from the ropes and even more from her partner Natalya.

New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland Tables Match

The tag-team pair of New Day and Sheamus and Ridge Holland scripted a new chapter in a table match. The New Day looked to be on a winning course, only to be stopped by interference from Butch. While Butch took out Kofi, Sheamus hit Woods with a Brogue Kick after which, Woods was put through the table to put an end to the match.

Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

As Sami Zayn looks to prove himself in the eyes of The SmackDown Tag Team Champions and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, the mastermind took on Shinsuke Nakamura in the singles match. Nakamura hammered Zayn with a series of kicks, finishing with a step-up enziguiri. As soon as the King of strong style (Nakamura) went for Kinshasa, Zayn caught him and turned him upside down with a perfect Michinoku Driver. Zayne tries to turn the submission into a pinning attempt only for Nakamura to break free and go for another Kinshasa. Zayn rolled to the floor but still caught a flying knee. However, near the barricade, Zayn thrashed Nakamura with the Helluva Kick and got back in the ring just in time.

RK Bro and Drew McIntyre vs The Bloodline

Before the Wrestlemania backlash, all hell broke loose as The Bloodline went face to face with RAW Tag-team Champions RK Bro and Drew McIntyre. While RK-Bro laid down the Usos, Drew McIntyre hit Roman Reigns with the Claymore kick to finish off the night.