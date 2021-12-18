WWE SmackDown Results: Sasha Banks, Toni Storm Win Against Charlotte Flair And Shotzi

At a sold-out Allstate Arena outside Chicago, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm faced Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in the first match of the Friday Night show of WWE SmackDown. The Viking Raiders took on Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the second tag team fight. Following that, Ridge Holland fights Cesaro, and Naomi fights Shayna Baszler.

On WWE SmackDown's Friday Night broadcast, The New Day and The Usos also compete for the glory.

Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

The show begins with Sasha Banks making her entry into the ring with Toni Storm already present. Shotzi is the next person to come out followed by her tag team partner Charlotte Flair. Storm starts by taking on Shotzi as she applies a headlock to ground the 29-year-old American wrestler. Following a back and forth between the two, Banks and Flair tag in and face off each other. Flair immediately asserts her dominance by downing Storm and knocking Banks off the ring. Banks eventually manager to pin Flair down and secure a victory.

Winners - Storm and Banks defeated Flair and Shotzi

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

The second tag team match began with The Viking Raiders locking horns against Jinder Mahal and Shanky. Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders look good against Jinder Mahal and Shanky but Indian pair make a comeback as Mahal downs Erik to turn the tide in his team's favour. The Viking Raiders then make a successful comeback as Ivar pins Shanky down to win the match.

Winners - The Viking Raiders

Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland makes his entry into the ring with Sheamus followed by Cesaro. After the bell rings, Holland takes on Cesaro as he taps him down by his ribs. Cesaro approaches the referee and tells him that he can't breathe. After a short commercial break, Cesaro makes a comeback and manages to send Holland out of the ring. Sheamus talks trash and distracts Cesaro to allow Holland to come from the back and take Cesaro down with a baton shot to the ribs.

Winner - Ridge Holland

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

Winner - Naomi

The New Day vs. The Usos

Winner - The New Day

Image: WWE/Twitter