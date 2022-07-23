WWE SmackDown Results: Stephaine McMahon Opens Show; Lesnar Wrecks Theory Amid Controversy

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of July 22 opened with Stephaine McMahon addressing the WWE universe, discussing her father Vince McMahon’s sudden retirement from WWE as the chairman and CEO. The 77-year-old McMahon announced his decision to retire from the position after a WWE board investigation found him guilty of paying USD 12 million as hush money settlements towards former female WWE employees, with whom he had sexual relations. While McMahon’s retirement sent a shockwave through the WWE universe, superstar wrestler Brock Lesnar was linked with reports claiming that he stormed out of the arena ahead of his appearance on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar disrupts reports about him walking out amid Vince McMahon's retirement

It was reported that Lesnar was miffed with Vince’s retirement, as both shared a close friendship during the 20 years that they worked together at WWE. However, disrupting all the reports, Lesnar went on to appear on WWE SmackDown in the final segment of the episode. As The Street Profits and Madcap Moss locked horns against The Usos and Mr Money In The Bank Theory, Lesnar made his way out to the ring and unleashed a wrath on Theory.

Brock Lesnar continues to build the hype for WWE SummerSlam PPV

It should be noted that Lesnar is due to clash against Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the undisputed WWE universal championship title at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV). The reports about him walking out raised concerns about his participation in the PPV as veteran superstar Goldberg was being seen as his replacement. However, Lesnar continued to build up the hype for his clash against Reigns at SummerSlam, which is scheduled to be held on July 30.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Full Results

Ludwig Kaiser defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey met face to face in a backstage segment

Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee

The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky via count-out

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre confirm a donnybrook match with no disqualifications or count-outs next Friday

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall

Lacey Evans hit Aliyah before walking off and avoiding a match

The Street Profits & Madcap Moss defeated The Usos & Theory via disqualification

(Image: wwe.com)