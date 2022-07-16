WWE SmackDown Results: Theory Lays Out Madcap With MITB Briefcase, Dawkins Beats Uso

With only a couple of weeks left before the WWE's pay-per-view event SummerSlam, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed new SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan taking on veteran Natalya in singles competition. The Street Profits and The Usos continue their rivalry for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships while Mr Money in the Bank, Theory, faced Madcap Moss in a one-on-one match. That being said, let's take a look at this week's WWE SmackDown Results.

WWE SmackDown Results

SmackDown women's Champion Liv Morgan beats Natalya

The show kicked off with Pat McAfee addressing the WWE Universe by speaking about his rivalry with Happy Corbin. While McAfee almost got the audience to start "Douchebag Corbin" chant the former King of the Ring winner interrupted the proceedings refusing to join McAfee in the ring.

The commentator introduced Liv Morgan for her match with Natalya. The Queen of Hearts (Natalya) dominated the champion and completely put her on the backfoot. However, Morgan fought back and overcame a late German suplex and sit-out powerbomb from Natalya to hit her signature move Oblivion to pick up the pinfall victory.

The New Day with Jinder Mahal and Shanky ambush Erik & Ivar

After getting beaten for the past two weeks, The New Day dressed liked dressed like the new Viking Raiders and wasted little time making fun of them. Erik and Ivar came down to confront New Day and tried to beat them for a third straight week only for Jinder Mahal and Shanky to join the party and try and take revenge for a beatdown.

Drew McIntyre defeats Ridge Holland

Last week Sheamus was not medically cleared to fight Drew McIntyre in a match to determine who would challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in the Castle. However, in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown both the fighters had a chance to go against each other only for Butch to ring the bell and set up an 'unintentional' impromptu matchup between Ridge Holland and McIntyre. After hitting Holland with Sheamus move i.e White Noise, the Scottish Warrior won the match hitting Holand with the earth-shattering Claymore Kick.

Madcap Moss defeats Theory by disqualification

Prior to the match against Theory, Paul Heyman tried to manipulate Moss by teasing the idea of a Moss vs Roman Reigns match. Moss however turned down the offer from the special counsel and headed to the ring for the match with Theory. The ending of the match was not the best one with Theory, using a briefcase to blast Moss. Thanks to disqualification Moss was declared the winner.

Angelo Dawkins defeats Jimmy Uso, Jeff Jarrett named Special Guess Referee for SummerSlam

The main event of the WWE Smackdown saw Street Profits Angelo Dawkins take on Jimmy Uso THE one-half of Universal Tag Team Champions. In the final moments of the match, the official was accidentally knocked to the canvas before he recomposed himself to make the three-count for Dawkins to beat Jimmy Uso. The victory was sweeter since it was similar to the controversial way The Usos retained their titles at WWE Money in the Bank. Just before the end of the show WWE Official Adam Pearce emerged to name WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett the Special Guest Referee for The Usos' Unified WWE Tag Team Title Rematch against The Street Profits at SummerSlam.