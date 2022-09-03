WWE SmackDown Results: What Happened On Clash At The Castle Go-home Show?

Friday Night SmackDown episode of September 2, marked the final TV show for WWE, ahead of the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event, scheduled to be held on Saturday night in the United Kingdom. The show featured several interesting moments which served as the build-up for the upcoming PPV, with Drew McIntyre hitting the headlines for taking out Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline. The undisputed WWE universal champion was celebrating his two-year anniversary as a champion on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, the show kicked off with The Viking Raiders clashing against The New Day in a Viking Rules Match. While the contest was held without any rules and falls count anywhere, it saw numerous Viking shields, steel chairs, Kendo sticks, tables, unicorn horn sledgehammers, the unforgiving ring barricade, a Viking Dragon Ship being used during its course. The segment concluded with The Viking Raiders slamming Woods through the tables after Kofi Kingston was taken out.

Ronda Rousey beats up Adam Pearce after getting reinstated on SmackDown

In the segment, Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak by submission with Scarlett watching from the ringside. Going ahead in the show, Ronda Rousey was instated in the show, following weeks of suspension as Adam Pearce said Rousey had paid her fines. He proceeded with a fiery in-ring promo and called out the former SmackDown women’s champion before she locked him in an armbar.

Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models in the next segment, while Shinsuke Nakamura trounced Happy Corbin with a pinfall win. With Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther set to fight at Clash at the Castle PPV, their partners Butch and Ludvig Kaiser locked horns on SmackDown. Buth won the match by snapping Ludvig’s fingers and hitting the Bitter End.

Drew McIntyre ruins Roman Reigns' two years as Champion celebrations

The main event of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with Sami Zayn and undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos waiting for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who drove into the arena for the special celebration. While Reigns made his way out of the car, McIntyre attacked him with a Claymore kick and took him down. Sami Zayn was next on McIntyre’s radar, before the challenger took out Jimmy and Jey Uso. The show concluded with McIntyre making clear that he will defeat Reigns at the PPV and become the future of WWE.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, September 2 episode: Full Results