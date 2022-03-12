WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction And Highlights From March 11

Just a couple of weeks before the Wrestlemania 2022 event, the WWE had a lot of excitement in store for its fans and viewers on the March 12 episode of WWE Smackdown. The matchup between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at this year's Wrestlemania will be the one to look forward to with the winner taking both the belts. Besides Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, there was a huge injury scare as well involving Big E. Here are all the details about WWE SmackDown results 2022.

WWE SmackDown results 2022

Paul Heyman escapes from the clutches of Brock Lesnar

Following the assault by the bloodline and Universal Champion Roman Reigns during last week's live event at Madison Square Garden, Brock Lesnar was looking to settle the score by calling out Reigns to the rings. However, instead of WWE Universal Champion, it was his Special Counsel Paul Heyman who emerged and informed Lesnar about his absence. Lesnar took advantage of it and pursued Paul Heyman however his former advocate managed to escape in a car.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeat Big E & Kofi Kingston

The team of Big E and Kofi Kingstone were looking for payback after Sheamus & Ridge Holland stole their ATV and broke it using hammers. The match did not end the way New Day would have wanted. After Holland laid out Big E outside the ring, Sheamus was able to pin Kingstone thanks to a distraction from the fearsome Butch. The bad news is that Big E suffered an injury scare after a suplex ended up going wrong and instead of landing on his back he landed directly on his head.

Happy Corbin leads 4-on-1 ambush against Drew McIntyre

The Six-Man Tag Team Match saw Drew McIntyre teaming up with The Viking Raider against Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Madcap Moss. However, the fight turned into an ambush after the Raiders were taken out by the opposition backstage. With Vikings no longer part of the match Corbin along with Moss, Mahal and Shanky ambushed McIntyre before the Scottish Warrior regrouped and sent everyone out of the ring. McIntyre even delivered a furious message to Baron Corbin stating that he's in big trouble.

Charlotte Flair attacks Ronda Rousey

Ahead of the WrestleMania match Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey have been involved in some war of words and in last week's episode of SmackDown Rousey applied an ankle lock on Flair. However, WWE Women's Champion decided to pay back for what Rousey did last week by ambushing the former champion at the end of the show. Flair also executed a submission manoeuvre over Rousey.

Ricochet defeats Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville has been getting under the skin of Sami Zayne in the past few episodes of SmackDown, however, he was unable to attend this week's episode. Sami Zayn had a chance to reclaim his Intercontinental Title after a rematch against Ricochet. However, Zayn failed to reclaim the Intercontinental Champion from Ricochet hit his finishing move on the Master Strategist.

Image: WWE/ Instagram