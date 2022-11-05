The November 4 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown marked the final TV show for the promotion ahead of the exciting WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event. The blue brand show was headlined by the Intercontinental championship match between Gunther and Rey Mysterio, while Liv Morgan also dispatched Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The show also featured a backstage segment by Bray Wyatt, and other attractive segments with The Bloodline, New Day, Brawling Brutes, and Braun Strowman.

Following weeks of rivalry, the November 4 episode of SmackDown opened with the No Disqualification match between former WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. Both superstars exchanged control throughout the match, as it looked like Deville will pick the win with devastating powerbomb onto steel chairs. Morgan battled pain and scored the victory with ObLIVion.

The Usos brawl with The Brawling Brutes and New Day

In the next segment of SmackDown, LA Knight defeated Ricochet by using the ropes as leverage and holding Ricochet’s tights. This followed an in-ring promo by the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, who spoke about their title defense against The Brawling Brutes’ Butch and Ridge Holland at Crown Jewel 2022.

While The Usos were interrupted by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, The Brutes attacked out of nowhere as the New Day exited. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa soon entered and laid down Butch with the Spinning Solo. In the next segment of Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya, which followed a message for Omos by Braun Strowman. Omos is set to lock horns against Strowman at the Crown Jewel 2022 on Saturday.

Rey Mysterio fails to claim Intercontinental title in main event

Meanwhile, in the show's main event, veteran superstar Rey Mysterio locked horns with Gunther, challenging his Intercontinental championship title. Having qualified for the title match after winning the Fatal 4-Way a few weeks ago, Mysterio looked solid during the contest. Gunther ended up retaining his title and denied Mysterio a chance to win another championship.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown November 4 episode: Winners and Grades

Liv Morgan vs Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match

Winner- Liv Morgan

Grade- B

LA Knight vs Ricochet

Winner- LA Knight

Grade- B

The Bloodline brawled with The New Day and The Brawling Brutes

Grade- B

Shayna Baszler vs Natalya

Winner- Shayna Baszler

Grade- B

Braun Strowman beats up MVP before facing Omos at Crown Jewel 2022

Grade- B

Gunther vs Rey Mysterio in the WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Winner- Gunther

Grade- A